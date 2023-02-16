Vande Bharat: Lucknow-Kanpur in 30 minutes, Lucknow-Sitapur in 50 via proposed Vande Metro

The Delhi-Lucknow Vande Bharat express will stop at Bareilly and Moradabad (Representational: Pixabay)

Several UP cities will be connected with the Vande Metro service. In the railway budget, Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had given this information. According to reports, the Central government is planning to run Vande Bharat Metro trains between Lucknow and Sitapur and Lucknow and Kanpur. They are also mulling to join Kanpur, Sitapur, Raebareli and Bareilly via a high-speed corridor. After this is constructed, reaching Lucknow will become easier from other UP cities.

All efforts are being made to join Lucknow and Kanpur through a high speed metro corridor. The plan is to cut short the two hour journey between Kanpur and Lucknow in between 30 and 45 minutes. As of now, 110 trains operate between the two cities, including weekly trains. Lucknow and Kanpur are important trade and cultural centres of Uttar Pradesh and see massive transfer of goods and people every day. The authorities were first considering RRTS trains between Lucknow and Kanpur. However, that proposal was scrapped.

Now Vande Metro trains under the Vande Bharat project are being explored.

After the Lucknow-Sitapur corridor is constructed, the 89 kilometer long journey would take only 50 minutes. This will result in rapid investment in the two cities and fast transportation.

The bogeys will be similar to the Rajdhani Express. 200 news coaches will replace the old coaches. The Indian Railways will also run a Vande Bharat train between Delhi-Kanpur and Lucknow.

The Delhi-Lucknow Vande Bharat express will stop at Bareilly and Moradabad before moving to Lucknow and Kanpur.

The maximum speed of the trains will be 160 km per hour. It will have facilities like GPS, CCTV, bio-toilets and infotainment.