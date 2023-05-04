Vande Bharat Express: Northeast to receive special 'Vande Bharat' train; operations start on May 14

Vande Bharat Train: Indian Railways has been expanding the Vande Bharat train network across the country and is now extending it to the northeastern states of India, also known as the Seven Sisters. The Railway Board has ordered the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) of Chennai to speed up the manufacturing of coaches for the Vande Bharat train for this region. The Vande Bharat train has been launched on 15 different routes in the country, and the 16th route will be from Guwahati to New Jalpaiguri in Assam, which will be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 14th.

This train will have 16 coaches and will operate at a maximum speed of 110 kilometers per hour. The Northeast Frontier Railway is preparing for the inauguration of this new train route.

It is anticipated that the Vande Bharat train will increase tourism and economic activity in the northeastern states. It will also save time for people and benefit Assam and other states. While the complete route of the Vande Bharat train has not been disclosed yet, it will soon be shared by the Northeast Frontier Railway. In addition to the Guwahati to New Jalpaiguri route, plans are also underway to inaugurate Howrah-Puri, New Jalpaiguri-Guwahati, and Patna-Ranchi Vande Bharat train routes.

The Vande Bharat train is built entirely using Indian technology and can run at a maximum speed of 180 kilometers per hour. It has two classes, chair car, and executive class, and is fully air-conditioned with automatic doors. It can reach 100 kilometers per hour in just 30 seconds and uses armor technology to prevent accidents on the train.

The Vande Bharat train is a significant achievement for Indian Railways and the country as a whole, and it is expected to bring more convenience and comfort to passengers while boosting tourism and economic activity in the northeastern states.

