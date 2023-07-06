Search icon
Van collides with DTC bus in northeast Delhi, kills 3, injures 8 others

Van in Delhi collides with a DTC bus on a flyover in northeast Delhi killing three people and injuring eight.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 06, 2023, 06:53 PM IST

Delhi flyover | Photo: PTI

A van collided with a DTC bus on Thursday near Loni Gol Chakkar flyover in northeast Delhi’s Jyoti Nagar killing three people and eight others were injured, said police. The impact of the accident was such that both the vehicles were mangled and damaged, they said. One of the deceased was identified as Savita (55) while two others — both male — are yet to be identified, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Joy Tirkey said, “On Wednesday, at about 12.30 pm, a Maruti Eeco van jumped the road divider and collided head-on with a DTC bus coming from the other side. The DTC bus was going from Bhajanpura to Nandnagri, while the Eeco van was going in the opposite direction. There were 11 persons travelling in the Eeco van which was running as a taxi.” 

The injured were rushed to GTB hospital where three people were declared dead while eight others are being treated, he said.

According to police, the injured have been identified as — Nitesh (25), his two sisters aged 14 and 9, Nand Kishore Chowdhary (45), his wife Reena (42), his 14-year-old son, driver of the Eeco van Moti Singh (35) and Manzoor Ansari (35).

Nand Kishore’s mother-in-law Savita who was also travelling with them died in the accident. “Case under relevant sections is being registered at Jyoti Nagar Police Station and further investigation is in progress,” the DCP said.

(With inputs from PTI)

