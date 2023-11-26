Headlines

IPL 2024: Full list of players released and retained by Chennai Super Kings

Uttarakhand tunnel rescue ops: Rescuers make 8-metre progress through vertical drilling in last one and half hours

Deepak Tijori claims Mohit Suri's directorial debut Zeher was his idea, says he betrayed him: 'Mujhe itna gussa...'

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries' investors amassed Rs 26,000 crore in 5 days, here's how

'They will throw me in jail': Amitabh Bachchan’s lawyer calls actor’s farmland case 'political trap'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Uttarakhand tunnel rescue ops: Rescuers make 8-metre progress through vertical drilling in last one and half hours

Deepak Tijori claims Mohit Suri's directorial debut Zeher was his idea, says he betrayed him: 'Mujhe itna gussa...'

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries' investors amassed Rs 26,000 crore in 5 days, here's how

IPL 2024 auction: List of uncapped players who can break the bank

Meet the stunning sister of team India's speedster

Must-watch films and series based on 26/11 attacks

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Kangana Ranaut seeks blessings at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya ahead of Tejas' release

In pics: Sharmila Tagore attends thrilling final match of House of Pataudi Bhopal Pataudi Cup

In pics: Parineeti Chopra celebrates first her Karwa Chauth with Raghav Chadha, shares lovable moments from vrat puja

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Miss Universe 2023: Meet Jane Dipika Garrett, Nepal's first plus sized Miss Universe contestant

Mission Raniganj OTT release: When, where to watch Akshay Kumar-starrer rescue thriller

Zoya Akhtar reveals why she cast debutants Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor for The Archies: 'We auditioned people for...'

Rajath Rajanikanth opens up on struggles he faced while making his multiple award-winning film The Survivor | Exclusive

HomeIndia

India

Uttarakhand tunnel rescue ops: Rescuers make 8-metre progress through vertical drilling in last one and half hours

Two locations were identified for the vertical drilling, and both are on the Silkyara side of the high-altitude under-construction tunnel, a portion of which caved in on November 12.

article-main
Latest News

ANI

Updated: Nov 26, 2023, 03:36 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

With vertical drilling underway to further aid the rescue of the trapped workers in Silkyara tunnel, the rescuers managed to make progress over a distance of 8 metres down the ground in the last one and a half hours.

According to official sources, drilling of up to 8 metres has been completed in the last one and a half years, and currently, the work to lay a 900-mm pipeline is being undertaken. Vertical drilling, one of the several chalked-out options to bring out 41 workers trapped inside the Silkyara tunnel, started on Sunday afternoon.

Two locations were identified for the vertical drilling, and both are on the Silkyara side of the high-altitude under-construction tunnel, a portion of which caved in on November 12. SJVN, a public sector undertaking company involved in hydroelectric power generation and transmission, has just started vertical drilling work on the top of the tunnel atop the hill, the 15th day of continued rescue efforts.

As a second option, vertical drilling work has also been started in another part on top of the tunnel to create rescue space for workers trapped. This portion of the tunnel has access to electricity and water. Multiple agencies are working on the rescue efforts. In the latest, the Indian Air Force has also joined in as it flew critical DRDO equipment to Dehradun.

On Tuesday, rescuers managed to insert an endoscopy camera into the tunnel. The first visuals captured on that device showed the trapped workers had ample space inside the tunnel for them to move around. The visuals gave new hope to worried relatives, some of whom were camping outside the site of the collapsed tunnel structure.

Meanwhile, international tunnelling expert Arnold Dix, who has roped in the rescue project, said on Sunday that there was no chance of any further collapse in the area where the incident took place."It may have been an unusual situation occurring here where the class of rock changes. It has to be investigated. The area that collapsed hadn't collapsed before; it wasn't even given any clue that it was going to collapse before. So, it is a part of the challenge for us--what is it about the ground here, this mountain that caught us on the back foot," he said.

Also, as part of efforts to relieve the stress and anxiety of the workers trapped in the Silkyara tunnel, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has stepped in to provide them with a landline through which they can talk to their families.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Rajasthan Royals' Joe Root pulls out of IPL 2024 ahead of player retention deadline

Buy premium seat cushions online at low prices

PETA's Thanksgiving post goes viral as Turkeys portrayed as humans, ignites online debate

Constitution Day 2023: Why is Samvidhan Divas of India celebrated on November 26?

Meet Isha Ambani’s ‘right hand’ at Rs 8.4 lakh crore firm, first employee of Mukesh Ambani's key brand, his salary is…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Kangana Ranaut seeks blessings at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya ahead of Tejas' release

In pics: Sharmila Tagore attends thrilling final match of House of Pataudi Bhopal Pataudi Cup

In pics: Parineeti Chopra celebrates first her Karwa Chauth with Raghav Chadha, shares lovable moments from vrat puja

Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi pose with Allu Arjun, drop lovable photos after wedding; Ram Charan smiles with Pawan Kalyan

Vijay attends success bash of Leo with Trisha, Lokesh Kanagaraj, interacts with fans; see inside photos

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE