Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat tests COVID-19 positive, tweets and informs

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat has tested positive for COVID-19. Taking to Twitter, the Chief Minister on Monday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and has placed himself under isolation, and is stable. Rawat also advised those who have come in contact with him recently, to get themselves tested for coronavirus.

"I have tested positive for coronavirus, I am fine and am not facing any health issues. I have isolated myself under the doctors' observation," Tirath Singh Rawat tweeted in Hindi.

"I request all those who have come in contact with me in the recent past to take all precautions and get themselves tested," the chief minister added.

Also read DNA Explainer: Challenges before new Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat and how he can overcome them

मेरी कोरोना टेस्ट रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। मैं ठीक हूँ और मुझे कोई परेशानी नहीं है । डॉक्टर्स की निगरानी में मैंने स्वयं को आइसोलेट कर लिया है ।आप में से जो भी लोग गत कुछ दिनों में मेरे निकट संपर्क में आयें हैं, कृपया सावधानी बरतें और अपनी जाँच करवाएं। — Tirath Singh Rawat (@TIRATHSRAWAT) March 22, 2021

मैं सभी के कुशल स्वास्थ्य की कामना करता हूं। — Tirath Singh Rawat (@TIRATHSRAWAT) March 22, 2021

He was scheduled to reach New Delhi today for a four-day visit to meet Prime Minister Modi, Amit Shah and other cabinet ministers.

As per the Union Health Ministry, India recorded 46,951 new cases of coronavirus infections on Sunday, of which 30,535 cases were reported in Maharashtra and 2,644 cases in Punjab.