Uttarakhand: 22 dead after bus falls into gorge in Uttarkashi

At least 22 people have died and six have been people injured after a bus carrying pilgrims fell into a gorge near Damta in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand on Sunday, news agency ANI reported quoting MoS Home Nityanand Rai.

The bus was carrying 28 passengers from Panna district in Madhya Pradesh to Yamunotri. Senior officials, including Uttarkashi District Magistrate Abhishek Ruhela, have rushed to the spot. Further information is awaited.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has spoken to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. He tweeted, "Local admin & SDRF teams engaged in rescue work. Injured being taken to a hospital for treatment. NDRF reaching soon."

उत्तराखंड में श्रद्धालुओं की बस के खाई में गिरने की सूचना अत्यंत दुःखद है इस पर मैंने मुख्यमंत्री @pushkardhami जी से बात की है स्थानीय प्रशासन व SDRF की टीमें बचाव कार्य में लगी हैं और घायलों को उपचार के लिए नजदीकी अस्पताल ले जाया जा रहा है NDRF भी शीघ्र वहाँ पहुँच रही है June 5, 2022

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also tweeted on the incident, saying, "The death of pilgrims, from Panna district, after their bus fell into a gorge in Uttarakhand, is unfortunate. Our team is in constant touch with the Uttarakhand government. Arrangements being done for the treatment of injured & to bring back the dead."

Yamunotri along with the shrines of Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri are commonly known as Char Dham.

