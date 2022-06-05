Tamil Nadu: 7 girls drown in a check dam near Cuddalore

Representational image

In an unfortunate incident, seven girls drowned in a check dam across the Geddilam river on Sunday afternoon near Nellikuppam in Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu.

The deceased are identified as A. Monisha, 16, M. Navaneetha, 18, K. Priya, 18, S. Sangavi, 16, R. Divya Darshini, 10, her sister R. Priyadarshini, 16, and M. Kummudha, 18.



Police said that the girls who were neighbours and friends had entered the water at the check dam across Geddilam river to take bath when they got washed away with the undercurrent and drowned.



The girls belonged to A. Kuchipalayam near Nellikuppam in the Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu.



Police said that the Fire and Rescue personnel at Cuddalore rushed to the spot and tried to save the girls but could not. They retrieved their bodies later. The bodies have been sent to the Cuddalore district hospital for postmortem.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister MK Stalin and several leaders have expressed their condolences to the bereaved families. Stalin has announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to the families of the victims.

(With inputs from IANS)

