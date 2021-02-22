Uttar Pradesh: Yogi government to present first paperless Budget today

The Uttar Pradesh government is going to present the Budget for the financial year 2021-22 today (February 22). Keeping in line with the central government's budget, the state government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also present the Budget in a paperless manner.

Speaking about the same, the speaker of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, Hriday Narayan Dixit, said on Sunday (February 21) that multiple things like the agenda of the assembly as well as the questions and answers were slated to go paperless in the House.

Zee News quoted Dixit as saying, "There is a plan to implement the e-Vidhan in all the legislative assemblies of the country. It will be implemented in Uttar Pradesh as well, and the required money for its implementation will also be paid by us. For this project, the Union Parliamentary Affairs minister has been made the nodal."

The Budget session of the Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly started on Thursday (February 18) with the speech of the state Governor, Anandiben Patel. The session saw disruptions as the opposition raised slogans and staged a walkout to register their protest against the controversial agricultural laws passed by the central government.

The governor continued with her speech and praised the government for its work and management of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also read Budget 2021: Top 5 income tax changes individual taxpayers should know

She said, "The work done by my government in the health sector and coronavirus management by enhancing the capacity of COVID testing from zero to 2 lakh per day, arranging more than 1.5 lakh beds for COVID patients and ICU in each district has been appreciated at the national and international level."

It is to be noted that this will be the last budget of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Uttar Pradesh before the state witnesses the next round of assembly elections in 2022.