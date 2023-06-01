Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Uttar Pradesh: Video of 2 men kissing each other while riding scooty in Rampur goes viral

Three boys were riding a two-wheeler in the video, which has gone viral on social media, and two of them were seen kissing.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 01, 2023, 11:34 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh: Video of 2 men kissing each other while riding scooty in Rampur goes viral
Uttar Pradesh: Video of 2 men kissing each other while riding scooty in Rampur goes viral | Photo: Twitter

In Rampur, Uttar Pradesh, two men were seen on camera kissing each other while riding a scooter. Three boys were riding a two-wheeler in the video, which has gone viral on social media, and two of them were seen kissing. The matter has been reported to the police, who are now looking into it.

Dr. Sansar Singh, additional superintendent of police, said: "Action will be taken against them. I don't know what day the incident occurred. One of the boys was seen looking back while the car was moving, which is another traffic law violation.

In the video, we see the three people riding a scooter while passing a sign that reads "Rampur Vikas Pradhikaran." A search is being conducted to apprehend the three after it was allegedly shot in Rampur's Civil Lines neighbourhood.

A couple was spotted cuddling while riding a moving scooter in Lucknow's Hazratganj earlier in January of this year. At the time, the police warned that they would pursue legal action against the couple for violating both the Motor Vehicle Act and spreading obscenity.

 

 

READ | Delhi liquor policy scam: HC raps Manish Sisodia, asks 'if liquor police is so good, why did you...'

 

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Diana Penty dazzles in glittery nude dress at Cannes 2023, fans say ‘best look so far’
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt wedding anniversary: Inside photos of couple's home Vastu where they tied the knot last year
In Pics: Shraddha Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Jacqueline Fernandez attend Backstreet Boys concert in Mumbai
How Sapna Choudhary, went from earning Rs 3000 per stage show to walking the Cannes red carpet, all you need to know
5 times Jacqueline Fernandez nailed aerial yoga, know its benefits
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Nisha Upadhyay suffers bullet injury at live show in Patna, Bhojpuri folk singer's left thigh injured
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.