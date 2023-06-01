Uttar Pradesh: Video of 2 men kissing each other while riding scooty in Rampur goes viral | Photo: Twitter

In Rampur, Uttar Pradesh, two men were seen on camera kissing each other while riding a scooter. Three boys were riding a two-wheeler in the video, which has gone viral on social media, and two of them were seen kissing. The matter has been reported to the police, who are now looking into it.

Dr. Sansar Singh, additional superintendent of police, said: "Action will be taken against them. I don't know what day the incident occurred. One of the boys was seen looking back while the car was moving, which is another traffic law violation.

In the video, we see the three people riding a scooter while passing a sign that reads "Rampur Vikas Pradhikaran." A search is being conducted to apprehend the three after it was allegedly shot in Rampur's Civil Lines neighbourhood.

A couple was spotted cuddling while riding a moving scooter in Lucknow's Hazratganj earlier in January of this year. At the time, the police warned that they would pursue legal action against the couple for violating both the Motor Vehicle Act and spreading obscenity.

The Rampur Police are currently conducting a search for two young homosexual men who engage in an inappropriate act of liplock tongue smooch while riding a scooter in Rampur. pic.twitter.com/qkfEFEl3zr — JazzTasil (@TasilJazz) June 1, 2023

