Uttar Pradesh: Lucknow jeweller receives extortion letter with live bullet

Image for representation

Through a courier, a jeweller in this area got an extortion letter containing a live bullet. An alleged threat letter was sent to Aakash Gupta, the proprietor of a jewellery business in Krishna Nagar. He discovered a live bullet inside the mail when he opened it.

Also, READ: Who is Monalisa Das, another woman close to Partha Chatterjee on ED radar?

"The extortionist has demanded Rs 5 lakh and gave a life threat to me," said Gupta.

His shop was visited by a delivery worker from a private courier service who brought him the letter, he said.

"After reading the letter, I immediately informed the police. Two policemen were deployed for my security," he said.

Letter recipient Vijay Jaiswal is identified as the sender, with an address of Lucknow Jail provided. Letter said that if money was not provided, the bullet would be utilised.

It has been requested that the jeweller give over the money to the sender in prison. It is noteworthy that 12 years ago, Aakash`s brother had been murdered and his body was found in Barabanki district. The suspects have not yet been taken into custody.

A robbery occurred at their cousin's jewellery business in 2019 that resulted in the deaths of two people.

ADCP (Central) Raghvendra Mishra said that the matter was being investigated and action would be taken at the earliest. A few persons have also been detained for questioning, he added.

(With inputs from IANS)