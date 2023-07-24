Headlines

Supreme Court refuses to stay ongoing delimitation of Lok Sabha, Assembly seats in Assam

When Hrithik Roshan revealed how he almost quit Bollywood after Kaho Na Pyaar Hai release: ‘I just couldn’t help but...’

The Sanon sisters are having this much fun in Vegas

UP woman lies to husband to meet Facebook friend in Pakistan, says ‘have no plan to…’

OpenAI’s CEO Sam Altman launches crypto project ‘Worldcoin’

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falaq Naazz says she didn't plot love with Avinash Sachdev to stay in game: 'Main chahti toh...'

Ashes 2023: Australia retain Ashes after fourth Test in Manchester ends in rain-affected draw

The Sanon sisters are having this much fun in Vegas

Bollywood superstars and their autographs

Superfoods to fight TB

Top 10 vitamin E rich foods

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Arjun Kapoor celebrates birthday with paps, Huma Qureshi raises fashion bar high

Jacqueline Fernandez flaunts her cleavage in multi-coloured gown at IIFA Rocks 2023, see bold photos

In pics: 5 times Nysa Devgn raised the temperature with her glam looks in Indian attire

Ashes 2023: Australia retain Ashes after fourth Test in Manchester ends in rain-affected draw

Harmanpreet Kaur may face these punishment after calling Umpires 'pathetic' in match vs Bangladesh

Manipur Violence: Mass Protests All Over Country Over Manipur Sexual Assault Incident

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falaq Naazz says she didn't plot love with Avinash Sachdev to stay in game: 'Main chahti toh...'

When Hrithik Roshan revealed how he almost quit Bollywood after Kaho Na Pyaar Hai release: ‘I just couldn’t help but...’

'Aapke baap ka...': Urfi Javed gets into verbal spat with man who says 'India ka naam kharab kar rahe ho'

HomeIndia

India

UP woman lies to husband to meet Facebook friend in Pakistan, says ‘have no plan to…’

Anju's incident is similar to Seema Ghulam Haider's case who illegally left Pakistan with her 4 children to be with her lover, Sachin Meena.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 24, 2023, 05:24 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A married Indian woman who travelled legally to a remote village in Pakistan to meet her Facebook friend will return to India on August 20 when her visa expires, her Pakistani friend said on Monday, dismissing reports of any love angle.

Nasrulla, 29, said that he has no plan of marrying 34-year-old Anju, who was born in Kailor village in Uttar Pradesh and lived in the Alwar district of Rajasthan. Nasrulla and Anju became friends on Facebook in 2019.

"Anju is on a visit to Pakistan and we have no plan to marry," Narulla told PTI over the phone from village Kulsho in the district, some 300 km from Peshawar.

"She will go back to her country on August 20 after her visa expires," he said, adding that "Anju is living in a separate room of his home with the other female members of my family," he said. Anju has travelled to the Upper Dir district of Pakistan's tribal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on a valid Pakistani visa of Pakistan's to meet Nasrulla.

According to an official document of the Ministry of Interior sent to Pakistan's High Commission in New Delhi, the chancery was informed that it had been decided to grant a 30-day visa to Anju, valid for Upper Dir only.

Nasrullah, a science graduate from a University in Sheringal, is the youngest among five brothers.

He has given an affidavit to local authorities, stating that there is no love angle to their friendship, and Anju will return to India on August 20. The affidavit also states that she will not move out of the Upper Dir district.

"She will definitely go back on August 20 as per her visa documents," said police officer Mushtaq.

District Police Officer Mushtaq interviewed Anju in his office on Sunday and checked her travel documents on the basis of which a no-objection certificate was issued to her.

Nasrullah said they have been provided adequate security by the district administration and Anju is safe and sound with his family.

The villagers, mostly Pashtuns who are very religious people, want Anju to return safely to India as they do not want any bad name for their community due to this incident.

Anju's husband Arvind, who is in Rajasthan, is hopeful that his wife will return soon. They have a 15-year-old daughter and a six-year-old son.

Anju's incident is similar to Seema Ghulam Haider's case. Seema, a Pakistani mother of four, sneaked into India to live with Sachin Meena, a Hindu man she got in touch with while playing PUBG in 2019.

However, unlike Seema who entered India without a visa via Nepal with her four children all aged below seven years, Anju has travelled to Pakistan legally from India via the Wagah-Attari border.

Anju's husband Arvind told the media in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan that she left home on Thursday on the pretext of going to Jaipur but later the family came to know that she was in Pakistan. “Anju's husband said that she left home on Thursday. She has a valid passport,” Assistant Superintendent of Police Bhiwadi Sujit Shankar told PTI.

He said that the family did not lodge a complaint after they came to know about Anju's travel to Pakistan. Arvind told the media at his home that his wife Anju told her sister that she was in Lahore and later he spoke to her on a WhatsApp call.

He said he would talk to her and will ask her to return, asserting that he was hopeful that she would return home. He further added that her passport was issued in 2020 as she wanted to apply for a job abroad.

Arvind said he had no idea that she was in touch with anyone on social media.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Why are brain strokes rising among young people, and what can we do about it?

'I was pushed hard...': Amitabh Bachchan on skipping Kalki 2898 AD first glimpse launch at San Diego Comic Con

Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani report card: How Mukesh Ambani's children performed last quarter

Meet Mumbai woman who runs Rs 7,65,000 crore company, competes with billionaires Dilip Shanghvi, Adar Poonawalla

Samantha Ruth Prabhu watches morning show of Cillian Murphy, Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, drops her review

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Arjun Kapoor celebrates birthday with paps, Huma Qureshi raises fashion bar high

Jacqueline Fernandez flaunts her cleavage in multi-coloured gown at IIFA Rocks 2023, see bold photos

In pics: 5 times Nysa Devgn raised the temperature with her glam looks in Indian attire

Meet Anirudh Agarwal, Purana Mandir, Samri actor who left his civil engineering career and became India's scariest man

In pics: Suhana Khan mesmerises netizens in white bodycon, actress latest photos go viral

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE