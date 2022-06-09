UP, Shahjahanpur: Woman lynched by her husband, sons

UP crime: The police are investigating the case. (Representational)

In Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur, a 40-year-old woman was lynched by her husband and sons on Wednesday. Apparently they were upset with her relationship with another man with whom she had been living. The attackers also killed her live-in partners.

According to the police, Mamata had been living with Raman Pal of Daharpur village in Jalalabad police station. Ompal Kushwaha, her husband, was upset because of the relationship. Jaishankar Singh, the police in-charge, said Kushwaha and his son beat the couple to death with sticks. The accused are absconding. The police are investigating the case.

The police have deployed forces in the village to maintain law and order.

With inputs from PTI