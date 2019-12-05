UP: Rape survivor in Unnao set ablaze by accused out on bail, five arrested

In a shocking incident, a rape survivor in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao was set ablaze by her accused who is out on bail on Thursday. She has suffered 90% burn injuries and is currently being treated at a Lucknow hospital. Earlier, she was admitted to a nearby government hospital but due to her critical condition, she was referred to another hospital.

The five men who raped her in March this year are suspected to be behind the incident. All of them have been arrested, the police said. Out of them, two are accused of raping her.

According to reports, the culprits took the woman to fields outside the village and doused her in kerosene before setting her on fire. The arrests were made on the basis of victim's statement. While the key accused surrendered himself to the police after the incident, police raided the homes of others as they fled the spot after setting her ablaze.

In March, the victim had filed an FIR against two men from her paternal village in Unnao, accusing them of raping her.

One of the accused was later arrested by the UP Police but he had got out on bail last week. The other accused was on the run.

Following the incident, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hit out at the UP government and accused it of spreading lies about the law and order situation in the state.

"Yesterday the Union home minister and the chief minister of UP lied clearly about the law and order situation in the state. Seeing such incidents every day makes one angry. BJP leaders should also stop with the fake propaganda now," she said in a tweet.

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar, who turned up as the kingmaker in Maharashtra politics last month, also expressed concern on the incident. Pawar took to Twitter and said, "Extremely shocked to hear that the girl who filed a rape complaint in #Unnao was set ablaze. The victim is battleing for her life. If the culprits were prosecuted in time this wouldn't have happened. Home department of the central government should take immediate cognisance."

Amid attacks from the opposition, the Yogi Adityanath government has sought a report from the state police on the matter, adding that it will fund the woman's treatment.