UP Lok Sabha Bypolls 2022 results: BJP's Nirahua leads in Azamgarh, SP's Asim Raja in Rampur

Rampur Lok Sabha bypolls results 2022: The seat was held by Samajwadi Party's Azam Khan.

Azamgarh Lok Sabha bypolls 2022 results: The counting for the bypolls to Rampur and Azamgarh Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh is underway. The Election Commission has made massive security arrangements for the UP bypolls 2022.

BJP's Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua' is leading in Azamgarh by over 2,000 votes. Samajwadi Party's Asim Raja is leading in Rampur with over 6,000 votes, according to the Election Commission's data.

Voting in the two constituencies had taken place on June 23. Low voter turnouts were recorded -- Azamgarh 49.43 percent, Rampur 41.39 percent.

Both the seats have been Samajwadi Party's strongholds. Both the seats were held by Samajwadi Party stalwarts Akhilesh Yadav and Azam Khan. The two leaders had resigned from the Lok Sabha after winning the UP Assembly seats earlier this year.

A total of 19 candidates are in the fray. The size of the electorate is 35 lakh.

In Rampur, the fight is between BJP's Ghanshyam Singh Lodhi, Azam Khan's protege Asim Raja. Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party is not contesting the elections from the constituency.

In Azamgarh, which has a sizeable Muslim population, the fight is between Bhojpuri star Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua, SP's Dharmendra Yadav and Guddu Jamali.

These elections will be the test of the popularity of the new Yogi Adityanath government, just months after he stormed to power in Uttar Pradesh.