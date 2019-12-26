UP govt to seize property of 498 protesters for violence, arson

The Uttar Pradesh government has initiated a crackdown on miscreants who resorted to violence during the protests against the recently enacted Citizenship Amendment Act.

Properties of at least 498 protesters, who vandalised public properties in the state will be seized. A notice has been already sent to these protesters regarding the same. According to a circular, the government has identified the 'anti-socials' who caused damage to public property while taking part in anti-CAA protests. It will now confiscate their property to recover the damages.

At least 82 people from Lucknow, 148 from Meerut, 26 from Sambhal, 79 from Rampur, 13 from Ferozabad, 50 from Kanpur, 73 from Muzzafarnagar, 8 from Mao and 19 from Bulandshahar have been identified as those who damaged the public property during the CAA protests in the state from December 10-24.

Till date, a total of 213 FIRs have been registered in the state against demonstrators for protests, sabotage and arson since December 10 while 925 accused have been arrested, as per the data released by the Lucknow DGP Headquarters. 5,558 people have been detained.

A total of 81 FIRs have been registered for posting objectionable content in social media and 120 accused have been arrested. Action has been taken on 7,513 Twitter posts, 9,076 Facebook posts, and 172 YouTube videos.

Meanwhile, section 144 has been imposed in the entire state as a preventive measure. Under the section, assembly of four or more people in an area is prohibited.

Internet services in several districts have also been suspended to curb the spread of fake information through social media. The affected districts include Bulandshahar, Agra, Sambhal, Bijnor, Saharanpur, Ghaziabad, Muzaffarnagar, Firozabad, Mathura, Shamli, and Aligarh.

The decisions were taken to maintain law and order in the state as protests turned violent last week after the agitators clashed with the police and vandalised public properties.