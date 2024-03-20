UP: 2 children murdered in Badaun, accused killed in police encounter

Heavy police security was deployed at the Baba colony located near the Mandi Samiti outpost as locals protested against the ghastly double-murder.

In a shocking incident, two children were hacked to death on Tuesday in Badaun's Baba Colony, police said. Following this, one of the accused involved in the incident was killed in an encounter with the police.

"Today evening an unfortunate incident took place in which two children were killed. The police reached the spot and the accused tried to escape. We chased the accused. He fired at the police and was killed in retaliatory fire. The accused died on the spot. The police is investigating the case," Bareilly Inspector-General of Police Rakesh Kumar said speaking to ANI.

Speaking about the muder, the IG said, "The children were playing on the terrace. The accused came, waited for some time and then went up to the terrace and killed them."

When asked about the accused, Kumar said, "The accused is aged between 25-30. We will be disclosing their details after further investigation."

Budaun District Magistrate (DM) Manoj Kumar said that some people got agitated after the incident and they have been asked to maintain peace.

"We received information this evening that at Baba colony near the Mandi Samiti police outpost, a man entered a house and murdered two young children. After the incident, some people got agitated..The people have been asked to maintain peace. The bodies have been sent for postmortem. We have assured them that an investigation will be carried out," Kumar said.

Speaking about the victims, the DM said, "The children were aged around 11 and 6 years."

When asked about the motive behind the murders, Kumar said, "The reason for the murder is not clear yet. It will be found out during the investigation."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)