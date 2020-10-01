Unlock 5.0 Restrictions: 4 things that are prohibited during October reopening

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued new guidelines on Wednesday for opening up more activities in areas outside the containment zones.

In these guidelines, which will come into effect from October 1, 2020, the process of re-opening of activities has been extended, further ensuring economic activities in the country keep rolling while keeping COVID-19 under control.

In its October guideline, the Centre has allowed cinema halls, multiplexes, and swimming pools to resume function from October 15 after they closed down in March due to the lockdown. Movie theatres, multiplexes will open with only 50 percent capacity.

However, even with the new guidelines in place, there are still some activities that are not yet allowed.

Restrictions on operating swimming pools for recreational purposes. The Centre has allowed swimming pools to reopen which are used for the training of sportspersons.

Restrictions on social/ academic/ sports/ entertainment/ cultural/ religious/ political functions and other congregations in containment zones.

Also, restrictions on similar such gatherings outside containment zones with more than 100 people — if the state government doesn’t permit. Gatherings in closed spaces with more than 50% of the hall capacity, or more than 200 persons.

Restrictions on international air travel of passengers, except as permitted by MHA.

These are some broad guidelines issued by the government and states may impose a few restrictions, however, the Unlock 5 guideline has made it clear that no lockdown can be imposed outside containment zones as of now.

With over 80,000 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count on Wednesday crossed the 62 lakh-mark, while the death toll topped the 97,000-mark as well. The COVID-19 tally in the country reached 62,25,764 cases, which include 9,40,441 active cases; 51,87,826 cured, discharged, or migrated patients, and 97,497 deaths.