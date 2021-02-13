Two naxals killed in an encounter in Madhya Pradesh's Mandla district

Two Naxals were killed in an encounter with a joint team of Madhya Pradesh (MP) Police and the state`s Hawk force on Friday night in Lalpur village of Mandla district.

The encounter happened in the Motinala Police station limit and the bodies of the Naxals were recovered in a search done by Police on Saturday morning.

The Hawk Force had received information that six Naxals would reach Lalpur village and had been waiting for them for two days. On their arrival on Friday night, the Police asked them to surrender.

The Naxals refused and opened fire at the Police who fired back in retaliation, resulting in the death of two Naxals.

Yashpal Singh Rajput Superintendent of Police Mandla on Saturday morning told ANI, "The encounter is over. The search is still going on. Two Naxalites, a male and a female have been killed in the encounter. The names of the deceased Naxalites are being confirmed. District Police Force and Madhya Pradesh`s Hawk Force was part of this joint operation."

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra congratulated the SP on the encounter and said that the police in the Mandla district deserve acknowledgement and reward for the achievement.