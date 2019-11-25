Two Congress women MPs allege 'manhandling' as party members clash with Lok Sabha Marshals

As a clash broke out in the Lower House of the Parliament between Congress MPs and Lok Sabha Marshals deployed on duty, two women MPs accused the Marshals of manhandling them. According to reports, the women MPs alleged that they are planning to lodge a complaint against the Marshals with the Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla.

The scuffle started after the Speaker ordered the security officers to forcibly remove two Congress MPs who were vociferously protesting in the Well of the House over the political situation in Maharashtra.

Birla had repeatedly asked Congress members TN Prathapan and Hibi Eden to let go of the banner they were carrying in protest and warned them to invoke Rule 373 under which they will be evicted from the House.

Not paying any heed to the Speaker's warning, both of them refused to get rid of the banner, following which the former called the marshals and asked them to escort the leaders out of the House. However, the two Congress lawmakers pushed the marshals and refused to leave the premises.

Soon, other Congress members started protesting against the removal of Eden and Pratapan from the House and clashed with the marshals.

"We had raised a very genuine issue in Lok Sabha and protested in a democratic manner. Unfortunately, we were taken out by Marshals who tried to push us forcefully. We've filed a complaint with the Speaker," Eden told news agency ANI.

The fracas made Birla adjourn the Lok Sabha till 2 PM. The Congress's leader in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, said, "We have never experienced this inside parliament. We will be waiting to see what action is been taken against responsible people."

Earlier in the day, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi led the party's protest in Parliament premises over the government formation in Maharashtra, calling it a 'murder of democracy.'

The protests were organised even though a hearing over the matter was underway in the Supreme Court, where the apex court asked the Solicitor General to produce letters of support used by Devendra Fadnavis in staking claim to form the government.