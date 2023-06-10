Top 10 Best Vaser Liposuction Surgeon in Dubai - Doha – 2023

A surgical treatment called vaser liposuction, also called VASER lipo, is used to remove extra body fat. Before being suctioned out, the fat cells are broken down using ultrasonic technology. Medical tourism, including aesthetic procedures like Vaser liposuction, has made Turkey a well-liked location. Turkey is known for its expert surgeons and affordable costs, and there are many clinics and hospitals there that provide Vaser liposuction procedures.

If Vaser liposuction is something you're thinking about having in Turkey, you should do your homework and pick a reputable clinic or hospital with qualified specialists. Seek out facilities that are accredited and follow global safety and quality standards. To gain a sense, you should also think about reading evaluations and patient testimonies.

Before having any surgical operation, it's important to speak with a licensed surgeon who can evaluate your unique needs and tell you if Vaser liposuction is a good option for you. Along with making specific recommendations, they will go over the procedure's potential dangers, advantages, and predicted results.

Remember to ask about all associated charges as well, such as those for the surgery itself as well as any required pre-operative diagnostics, post-operative care, and follow-up consultations. If you're heading to Turkey expressly for the process, it's also crucial to think over your travel and lodging plans.

Vaser liposuction can be done in Turkey, but it's important to proceed carefully and pick a reputed clinic with qualified staff if you want to ensure your safety and happiness with the outcomes.

Are you looking for the best Vaser Liposuction surgeon in Dubai - Doha? Then welcome to our comprehensive guide on the top 10 best Vaser Liposuction Surgeons in Dubai to Doha - 2023.

Liposuction is esthetic surgery that gets rid of fat deposits under your skin. Vaser Liposuction is a type of liposuction that liquefies fat cells from your inner tissues. This ensures that the fat can successfully be removed during the procedure.

Choosing a skilled and experienced Vaser Liposuction surgeon who can deliver successful results is integral. From Dubai to Doha, many Vaser Liposuction surgeons are known for their expertise. In this blog, we will explore the top 10 best Liposuction Surgeons in Dubai to Doha 2023.

1. Dr. Hüseyin Kandulu

Dr. Hüseyin Kandulu is an experienced Vaser Liposuction surgeon in Turkey with years of experience and a stellar reputation in the field of Plastic Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgery. He is known for his precise technique and natural-looking results. Vaser Liposuction Turkey is one of the best operations in many regions, including Dubai to Doha, and the best in Turkey. And Dr. Hüseyin Kandulu is one of the top with Vaser Liposuction's new identity it's shaped in. Since 2015 he provides hands on trainings to other surgeons as an international trainer in this field.

Whatsapp;+905322577368 :

E-mail; info@huseyinkandulu.com

2. Dr. Hamad Al-Jaber

Dr. Hamad Al-Jaber is an experienced Vaser Liposuction surgeon. Dr. Hamad Al-Jaber started his career right after graduation in Ireland. He is recognized for his meticulous approach and dedication to patient satisfaction. Dr. Al-Jaber's expertise lies in body contouring, and his patients appreciate his attention to detail and compassionate nature.

3. Dr. Sabed Salahia

Dr. Sabed Salahia is an experienced Aesthetic, reconstructive, and plastic surgeon in Dubai with more than 30 years of experience in the surgery industry. Dr. Sabed Salahia worked as Medical Director at the Royale Doctors Polyclinic and a lecturer at Dubai Medical College from 2000-2002. His artistic eye and surgical precision have made him a favorite among patients seeking a Vaser Liposuction procedure.

4. Dr. Afif Kanj

Dr. Afif Kanj is an internationally known Vaser Liposuction surgeon with more than 20 years in aesthetic and reconstructive surgery in Dubai. Dr. Afif Kanj provides personalized treatment plans for each patient's unique needs.

5. Dr. Charles J. Galanis

Dr. Charles J. Galanis is a double board-certified aesthetic and plastic surgeon by the American Board of Plastic Surgeons and the American Board of General Surgery. Dr. Galanis is a renowned Vaser liposuction surgeon who practices in Dubai and Doha. He is widely recognized for his exceptional surgical skills and ability to create beautifully contoured bodies.

6. Dr. Gabriel Fernando Bonesana

Dr. Bonesana is a highly skilled Vaser liposuction surgeon based in Dubai. His commitment to patient care and passion for delivering outstanding results set him apart. Dr. Bonesana's gentle approach and dedication to achieving patients' desired outcomes have earned him a loyal following.

7. Dr. Hyung Joo Noh

Dr. Noh is a respected Vaser liposuction surgeon practicing in Dubai. He focuses on patient safety and satisfaction and offers personalized treatment plans to address individual concerns. Dr. Noh's body sculpting expertise and ability to create natural-looking results have made him a sought-after surgeon.

8. Dr. Maria Rubatti

Dr. Rubatti is a skilled Vaser liposuction surgeon known for her expertise in Dubai. She helps her patients achieve their body goals with a compassionate and patient-centered approach. Dr. Rubatti's meticulous attention to detail and dedication to providing personalized care make her an excellent choice for Vaser liposuction procedures.

9. Dr. Punam Bijlani

Dr. Bijlani is a highly regarded Vaser liposuction surgeon practicing in Dubai. She creates customized treatment plans for each individual with a focus on natural aesthetics and patient satisfaction. Dr. Bijlani's skillful technique and ability to enhance body contours have earned her a loyal clientele.

10. Dr. Omer Faruk Unverdi

Dr. Unverdi is a prominent Vaser liposuction surgeon based in Doha. With extensive experience and a reputation for excellence in his field, Dr. Unverdi is known for his exceptional surgical skills and commitment to patient care. His expertise in Vaser liposuction allows him to deliver remarkable body transformations while prioritizing patient safety.

Final Thoughts

These top 10 Vaser liposuction surgeons in Dubai and Doha represent a diverse group of talented professionals who have mastered the art of body contouring. Whether you're looking to sculpt your abdomen, thighs, arms, or any other area. These surgeons possess the knowledge and skills to achieve your desired results.

