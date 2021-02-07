Headlines

'Toolkit revealed a lot, international stars didn’t know very much': S Jaishankar

A statement was released by the MEA in which it was said that the ongoing farmers' protest must be seen in context of democratic ethos of India.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 07, 2021, 08:13 AM IST

Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday (February 6) said that the toolkit for farmers’ protest which was shared by Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg on Twitter 'revealed a lot' and the international celebrities who commented on the farmers protests have spoken "on matters on which they obviously didn`t know very much".

“I think it has revealed a lot. We have to wait and see what comes out,” Jaishankar said while speaking to ANI.

“You can see there was a reason why the foreign ministry reacted to the statements which some celebrities gave out on matters on which they obviously didn’t know very much,” Jaishankar added.

Earlier, a statement was released by the External Affairs Ministry in which it was said that the ongoing farmers' protest at Delhi borders against three new farm laws must be seen in the context of democratic ethos and polity of India.

“Before rushing to comment on such matters, we would urge that the facts be ascertained, and a proper understanding of the issues at hand be undertaken. The temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments, especially when resorted to by celebrities and others, is neither accurate nor responsible,” the MEA said its statement.

On Friday, Delhi Police wrote a letter letter to Google seeking registration details and activity log of the account through which the “toolkit” in which it was mentioned how to organise the farmers’ protest was created and uploaded on the social media platform.

An FIR has been registred by Delhi Police against unnamed persons in connection with the “toolkit’.

“Toolkit account was being run by a group of Khalistanis. They had decided to conduct a digital strike post the Republic Day incident. We have recovered a document about the planned execution. We have found out that is a copycat execution. As of now, we have registered cases against the authors of that account. The case has been handed over to the cyber cell. Investigations are underway,” Delhi Police Special Commissioner Praveer Ranjan had said.

