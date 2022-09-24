Search icon
'Tomorrow, even Rakhi Sawant…’: Hema Malini reacts to buzz around Kangana Ranaut contesting from Mathura

The buzz around Kangana Ranaut making political debut from Mathura arose after she visited the famed Thakur Banke Bihari temple of Vrindavan.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 24, 2022, 05:58 PM IST

'Tomorrow, even Rakhi Sawant…': Hema Malini reacts to buzz around Kangana Ranaut contesting from Mathura
Photos: ANI

Reacting to speculations around actor Kangana Ranaut possibly contesting elections from Mathura, actor-turned-politician and BJP MP Hema Malini on Saturday referred to actor Rakhi Sawant to make her point. 

Hema Malini, who represents the Mathura constituency said, “Good, it is good...You want only film stars in Mathura. Tomorrow, even Rakhi Sawant will become.” 

The buzz around Kangana Ranaut making political debut from Mathura arose after she visited the famed Thakur Banke Bihari temple of Vrindavan. The star actor offered prayers at the temple along with her family while her visit created excitement among locals and devotees as crowds rushed to see her. Tight security was needed to make her exit from the temple possible. Kangana had, however, avoided any answers on political questions. 

Amid the buzz around Ranaut possibly mulling a political career, Hema Malini said, “Good, it is good...what can I say about my opinion? My opinion is only up to God. You only want film stars in Mathura. If someone else wants to become an MP, you will not let him become because according to you only a film star should become MP from Mathura. Tomorrow, even Rakhi Sawant will become.”

The Sholay actor is a two time MP from Mathura, having been elected in 2014 and again in 2019. 

