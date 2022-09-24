'Tomorrow, even Rakhi Sawant…’: Hema Malini reacts to buzz around Kangana Ranaut contesting from Mathura

Photos: ANI

Reacting to speculations around actor Kangana Ranaut possibly contesting elections from Mathura, actor-turned-politician and BJP MP Hema Malini on Saturday referred to actor Rakhi Sawant to make her point.

Hema Malini, who represents the Mathura constituency said, “Good, it is good...You want only film stars in Mathura. Tomorrow, even Rakhi Sawant will become.”

The buzz around Kangana Ranaut making political debut from Mathura arose after she visited the famed Thakur Banke Bihari temple of Vrindavan. The star actor offered prayers at the temple along with her family while her visit created excitement among locals and devotees as crowds rushed to see her. Tight security was needed to make her exit from the temple possible. Kangana had, however, avoided any answers on political questions.

The Sholay actor is a two time MP from Mathura, having been elected in 2014 and again in 2019.