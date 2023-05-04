Tillu Tajpuriya murder: Shocking CCTV footage of Delhi gangster stabbed 100 times inside jail surfaces

Delhi gangster Tillu Tajpuriya (File photo)

Jailed gangster Tillu Tajpuriya, who was the prime accused in the Delhi Rohini Court shootout, was stabbed to death by rival gang members yesterday. Now, the shocking CCTV footage of his murder has surfaced from inside Delhi’s Tihar Jail.

The CCTV visuals from inside the Tihar jail showed Tillu Tajpuriya being brutally stabbed to death by killers. The CCTV footage provided by the Delhi Police shows the three killers pulling Tajpuriya out from his cell, and assaulting him. The killers can be seen stabbing and attacking him multiple times leaving him in a pool of blood.

The footage is from around 6:10 am on May 2. In the visuals, no police officer is seen coming to save the gangster from the assailants. Some prisoners can be seen there, but no one was able to stop the attackers.

Tillu Tajpuriya was the prime accused in the murder of gangster Gogi inside the Rohini Court two years ago when he was shot dead by two men from Tillu&rsquo;s gang. The shooters were subsequently shot dead by police officers inside the court.

Years after the murder of Gogi, Tillu was stabbed to death by rival gang members inside Tihar jail at 6:00 am in the morning.

Members of the rival gang namely Deepak Teeter, Yogesh alias Tunda, Rajesh, and Riyaz Khan had around 6:15 am cut open the iron grill installed on the first floor of the ward using an improvised saw, as per ANI reports.

According to a prison official, the accused were lodged on the first floor of the same ward and they used an iron rod to attack Tajpuriya. Tajpuriya, a resident of Delhi who headed the infamous Tillu gang, was arrested in 2016 for multiple crimes and had been in jail ever since.

(With ANI inputs)