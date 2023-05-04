Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Tillu Tajpuriya murder: Shocking CCTV footage of Delhi gangster stabbed 100 times inside jail surfaces

Gangster Tillu Tajpuriya was stabbed to death by rival gang members inside Tihar jail, and the shocking visuals of his murder have emerged through CCTV.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 04, 2023, 10:31 PM IST

Tillu Tajpuriya murder: Shocking CCTV footage of Delhi gangster stabbed 100 times inside jail surfaces
Delhi gangster Tillu Tajpuriya (File photo)

Jailed gangster Tillu Tajpuriya, who was the prime accused in the Delhi Rohini Court shootout, was stabbed to death by rival gang members yesterday. Now, the shocking CCTV footage of his murder has surfaced from inside Delhi’s Tihar Jail.

The CCTV visuals from inside the Tihar jail showed Tillu Tajpuriya being brutally stabbed to death by killers. The CCTV footage provided by the Delhi Police shows the three killers pulling Tajpuriya out from his cell, and assaulting him. The killers can be seen stabbing and attacking him multiple times leaving him in a pool of blood.

The footage is from around 6:10 am on May 2. In the visuals, no police officer is seen coming to save the gangster from the assailants. Some prisoners can be seen there, but no one was able to stop the attackers.

Years after the murder of Gogi, Tillu was stabbed to death by rival gang members inside Tihar jail at 6:00 am in the morning.

Members of the rival gang namely Deepak Teeter, Yogesh alias Tunda, Rajesh, and Riyaz Khan had around 6:15 am cut open the iron grill installed on the first floor of the ward using an improvised saw, as per ANI reports.

According to a prison official, the accused were lodged on the first floor of the same ward and they used an iron rod to attack Tajpuriya. Tajpuriya, a resident of Delhi who headed the infamous Tillu gang, was arrested in 2016 for multiple crimes and had been in jail ever since.

(With ANI inputs)

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Nysa Devgan enjoys royal stay at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace; poses with Orhan Awatramani, other friends
Bull Riding to Big Wave Surfing, take a look at 6 most dangerous sports in the world
Happy Birthday Arijit Singh: A look at most expensive things owned by the singer
Chaitra Navratri 2023: 5 healthy smoothies to keep you energetic throughout the day
In pics: Ananya Panday's 5 quirky summer outfits that you would want to steal
Speed Reads
More
First-image
NTPC Recruitment 2023: One day left to apply for 152 posts at careers.ntpc.co.in, check application process here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.