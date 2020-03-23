Ticket cancellation rules relaxed for trains between March 21-June 21: Check new refund norms here

As the Indian Railways cancelled all passenger trains till March 31 to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus, it has also relaxed the rules for ticket cancellation so travellers do not have to rush to get the refunds for their cancelled tickets.

It is not yet clear of the relaxed rules will apply on e-tickets as the new rules advertised by the Railways on Thursday said they were only for the tickets taken from the railway counters to deter people from coming to railway stations to get their tickets cancelled.

The relaxation is for both those who have voluntary cancelled their tickets and those who booked tickets in a train that has been cancelled.

This relaxation is for journey period from March 21 to June 21.

Full refund for all cancelled trains may be taken till June 21, 2020 to make it more convenient for passengers, the Ministry of Railway said. Adequate arrangements will be made to facilitate hassle-free refund to passengers affected by train cancellations, it added.

Here are the relaxed rules for trains between March 21 - June 21, 2020:

CASE 1- Train cancelled by Railways

Refund across the counter can be taken on submission of tickets up to three months after the date of the travel. (Instead of extant rule of 3 days/72 hours)

Those who booked e-tickets will get the refund automatically.

CASE 2: Ticket cancelled by passenger

• TDR (Ticket Deposit Receipt) can be filed within three months from date of the journey. (Instead of extant rule of 3 days)

• TDR can be submitted to CCO/ CCM Claims office for getting the refund with 60 days of the filing of TDR subject to verification from Train chart. (Instead of extant rule of 10 days)

All rules for e-ticket remain the same as the passenger does not need to come to the station for a refund of the ticket, it said.

The Railways had earlier cancelled hundreds of trains in view of low occupancy and the novel coronavirus pandemic this months and announced on Sunday that it was shutting down all passenger train services till March 31.

Earlier on Sunday, the Indian Railways said all passenger train services including premium trains, Mail/Express trains, passenger trains, suburban trains, Kolkata Metro Rail, Konkan Railway etc will be cancelled till March 31. Trains which had already commenced their journey, prior to 4 am on March 22 were allowed to run up to their destinations. Adequate arrangements shall be made for the passengers, who have commenced their journey during the travel and at their destinations, the railways said.

As reports of stranded passengers at railway stations came from parts of the country, the Railways said the passengers who were in retiring rooms and have nowhere to go can stay until the normal services resume.

"It has been brought to notice that some passengers who were in Retiring rooms and booked to travel by train after a day or two are facing problems as all trains are now cancelled and they have nowhere to go. Railway Board has decided that in all such cases the stay may be extended in super session of the rule that limits the number of days a passenger can stay in a retiring rooms. This relaxation shall be in force till normal train services resume. All Station Masters are being conveyed this instruction quickly for the benefit of stranded passengers," it said.