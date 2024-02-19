Twitter
This country is offering 3,000 visas to Indians through ballot system from tomorrow, check details

This country is offering 3,000 visas to Indians through ballot system from tomorrow, check details

To be eligible for this visa, Indian citizens must meet certain criteria related to finances, education, and other requirements.

Shivam Verma

Updated: Feb 19, 2024, 08:29 PM IST

The United Kingdom is providing a chance for Indian citizens to grab 3,000 visas under its India Young Professionals Scheme. This scheme gives opportunities for Indian graduates to live, work, or study in the UK for up to 2 years. To apply, candidates will need to participate in a ballot system.

Here's how it works 

From 20th February 2024, starting at 2:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST), until 22nd February 2024, at 2:30 PM IST, candidates can enter the ballot. It's important to note that entering the ballot is absolutely free.

The British High Commission in India shared details about this opportunity through their official account. They mentioned that Indian graduates keen on exploring life in the UK can try their luck in this ballot.

In total, there are 3,000 spots available for the India Young Professionals Scheme visa this year. Most of these spots will be up for grabs in the February ballot, while the rest will be offered in a July ballot, according to information on the UK Government website.

To be eligible for this visa, Indian citizens must meet certain criteria related to finances, education, and other requirements as outlined by the UK Government. Once the candidates have entered the ballot, successful entries will be chosen randomly.

If you're one of the lucky ones, you'll receive an email within 2 weeks after the ballot closes, informing you of your success. Then, you'll have 90 days to apply for the visa online. The visa application process includes paying a fee of £298, which covers the visa application and immigration health surcharge. Additionally, applicants will need to provide their biometric information.

