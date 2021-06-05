Third wave of COVID-19 may start from THIS month, Centre warns

NITI Aayog member VK Saraswat said that India coped with the second wave of coronavirus very well as the number of new cases of infection has come down significantly. He also emphasized that preparations should be completed to deal with the third wave of COVID-19, which is expected to affect the younger population more.

Third wave from September?

Saraswat said that India's epidemiologists have given very clear indications that the third wave of Covid-19 is inevitable, and it is likely to start from September-October. Therefore the country should vaccinate more and more people. He said, "I think we have done reasonably well. We have managed the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic very well, as a result, Covid-19 numbers have come down significantly.

"... we have been able to manage (the second wave Covid-19 ) with the help of our science and technology activities, creating oxygen banks, making large number of industries to support oxygen supply. Using railways, using airports, using the military for transporting liquid oxygen," news agency PTI quoted Saraswat as saying.

"Earlier, more than 4 lakh cases were being reported daily in the country, but in the last few days, the number of new cases of infection has come down to around 1.3 lakh," he added.

Saraswat further said that India's management was good even during the first wave of the Covid-19 global pandemic. It gave the country the confidence to control the second wave of the global pandemic. "We did a fantastic job (of managing the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic), what we call emergency management," he asserted.

India reported 1,32,364 new coronavirus infections taking the country's total tally of Covid-19 cases to 2,85,74,350, while the recovery rate crossed 93 percent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.