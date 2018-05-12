Tej Pratap Yadav - Aishwarya Rai Wedding: Watch Tejashwi Yadav dance to 'Lollipop Lagelu'

At a grand ceremony in Patna, Lalu’s sons Tej Pratap Yadav and Tejashwi shook a leg to various songs including the cult classic ‘Lollipop Lagelu’.

At a grand ceremony in Patna, Lalu’s sons Tej Pratap Yadav and Tejashwi shook a leg to various songs including the cult classic ‘Lollipop Lagelu’.

Over twenty thousand people are expected to gather at the Veterinary Ground in Patna where Tej Pratap Yadav and his fiance Aishwarya Rai will be tying the knot on Saturday. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav's son Tej Pratap Yadav will be getting married to senior RJD leader Chandrika Rai's daughter Aishwarya Rai.

A video of Tej and Tejashwi dancing went viral on social media. Tejashwi, the former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and current Leader of Opposition posted a video on Facebook which said: “Desi boys on the floor..”

Check out videos of the party below:

Video 1







Video 2









Video 3







Various luminaries are expected to attend including Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi.



"We have received confirmation that Rahul and Priyanka will be coming to attend the wedding. UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi is also among the dignitaries invited from across the country. We hope to receive many more confirmations of visit by the end of the day," RJD national general secretary and MLA Bhola Yadav told reporters.

Fierce political rivalry spanning over decades notwithstanding, Kumar and Prasad have been close friends since the 1970s, when they had started off as student leaders and were active participants in the movement launched by Jayaprakash Narayan.

Prasad's eldest daughter and Rajya Sabha member Misa Bharti had said the invitation had been sent out even to President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"We would like them all to bless the young couple if their busy schedule permits them to do so," Bharti had said.

Meanwhile, the celebratory mood at the houses of former Chief Minister Rabri Devi, the groom's mother, and MLA Chandrika Rai, the bride's father, has grown more intense since Prasad's arrival.

The bungalows, barely a few hundred metres apart, have been decorated with flowers, and green chillies and lemons have been tied at several points to ward off evil eye.

Traditional Bihari wedding rituals like 'Haldi' and 'Matkor' were being performed amid rendition of folk tunes on shehnai and other musical instruments.

Last night, on the occasion of 'Mehndi', Rabri Devi, Misa, Tejaswi Yadav, and groom Tej Pratap Yadav, were captured by camera at 10 Circular road, wearing black glasses and dancing to the tune of popular songs from Bollywood movies

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee congratulated RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav on his eldest son Tej Pratap Yadav's marriage.

The TMC chief also expressed happiness over RJD president getting bail from Jharkhand High Court for six weeks on medical ground in fodder scam cases.

"Heartiest congratulations @laluprasadrjd Lalu Ji on the happy occasion of the marriage of your son. Also happy too that you got bail. Best wishes to your family," Banerjee tweeted this afternoon.

Lalu’s eldest son is getting married to daughter of former RJD minister and MLA Chandrika Rai at Patna.

5 facts about Tej's fiancée Aishwarya:

1: Aishwarya Rai did her schooling from Bihar and stayed in Delhi for her higher education. Her father is Chandrika Rai, an ex-minister in Bihar government. So far, he has not confirmed the news.

2: The media reports suggest that the engagement ceremony of Tej Pratap and Aishwarya Rai will be held on April 18 at Maurya Hotel in Patna.

3: The big wedding will take place on May 12. The soon-to-be wife of Tej Partap is also known as Jhipsi in her family circle. The story goes that it was raining on the day she was born.

4: The reports also say that the Veterinary College ground in Patna has already been booked for May 12 event.

5: Aishwarya Rai’s grandfather Daroga Prasad Rai was Bihar Chief Minister from February 16, 1970 to December 22, 1970.

Rabri Devi had once famously said: “"I want a girl who will take care of the house, respect elders like me and not those who go to malls and cinema halls (Cinema hall aur mall jane wali ladki nahi chahiye. Ghar chalaane wali, bade buzurg ka aadar karne wali, jaise ki hum hain, waisi ladki chahiye). We will have to wait and watch to see what she makes of her new daughter-in-law.

With inputs from PTI