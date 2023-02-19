Team Shinde vs Team Thackeray: Uddhav camp alleges Rs 2000 crore deal over Shiv Sena name, symbol

Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File photo)

Soon after former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his Shiv Sena faction lost the election symbol for their party, Thackeray loyalist Sanjay Raut came forward with a shocking claim against the faction of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde.

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut slammed major allegations on the Eknath Shinde camp and the Bhartiya Janta Party, claiming that they indulged in financial deals of over Rs 2000 crores over the Shiv Sena name and ‘bow and arrow symbol.

In a series of tweets, Sanjay Raut wrote on Twitter in Hindi, “I have got reliable information... I am confident... This is only the primary figure and it is 100 percent correct.”

Raut, who has been a staunch supporter and close aid of Uddhav Thackeray, further pointed fingers at the Election Commission of India (ECI) over the alleged transactions and said, “This is unprecedented in the country’s history... Some more revelations will be made soon.”

मुझे यकीन है...

चुनाव चिन्ह और नाम हासिल करने के लिए अब तक 2000 करोड़ के सौदे और लेन-देन हो चुके हैं...

यह प्रारंभिक आंकड़ा है और 100 फीसदी सच है..

जल्द ही कई बातों का खुलासा होगा.. देश के इतिहास में ऐसा कभी नहीं हुआ था.@ECISVEEP @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/qokcT3LkBC — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) February 19, 2023

The Sena (UBT) Chief Spokesperson’s sensational contentions came two days after the ECI allotted the ‘Shiv Sena’ name and ‘Bow-and-Arrow’ symbol to the breakaway faction Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena, headed by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.



Raut’s stunning utterances happened a day after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday moved the Bombay High Court on Saturday seeking to cancel the ‘perverse’ bail granted to the MP, and others.

For effect, Raut also shared a photo of the legendary Tukaram B. Sathe, famed as ‘Lokshahir’ Annabhau Sathe’s Marathi lines: "This justice system has become a mistress of some, this parliament has become a mansion of eunuchs... To whom will I express my pain... Because the justice system has become tainted by corruption".

The Uddhav Thackeray faction of the recently split-up Shiv Sena has been calling foul after losing its iconic name and symbol. Further, the Shiv Sena (UBT) has decided to challenge this decision of the Election Commission in the Supreme Court on Monday.

The tussle between Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray has been continuing since last year, when Shinde rebelled against the Thackeray government with many MLAs, eventually leading to the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance government in the state.

(With IANS inputs)

