Uddhav Thackeray slams Eknath Shinde, says 'bow and arrow symbol of Shiv Sena stolen, thief needs to be taught lesson' (file photo)

Maharashtra: A day after Election Commission allotted the name 'Shiv Sena' and its poll symbol 'bow and arrow' to Eknath Shinde-led camp, Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray has told his supporters that the party's symbol has been stolen.

He also said that the thief needs to be taught a lesson, a remark aimed at Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Thackeray was addressing his supporters outside 'Matoshree', his residence at Bandra in Mumbai on Saturday before chairing a meeting of party leaders.

"The bow and arrow have been stolen. The thief needs to be taught a lesson. He has been caught. I challenge the thief to come out on the field with a bow and arrow and we will counter it with a flaming torch," Thackeray said.

The allotment of the name 'Shiv Sena' and its poll symbol 'bow and arrow' Shinde, is a major blow to Thackeray. This is for the first time that the Thackeray family has lost control of the party that was founded in 1966 by Bal Thackeray on the principles of justice for the sons of the soil.

Flaming torch is the symbol allotted to the Thackeray-led faction by the EC last year. The poll watchdog on Friday ruled that this symbol will remain with the Thackeray camp till the Kasba Peth and Chinchwad bypolls in Pune district.

Byelections to these seats will be held on February 26. A large number of Thackeray loyalists gathered outside 'Matoshree' in a show of strength and raised slogans against Eknath Shinde and in support of Thackeray. Thackeray asked his party leaders to tour the state and mobilise the cadre, a party leader said.

(With inputs from PTI)