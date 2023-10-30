Headlines

PAK vs BAN, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Pakistan Vs Bangladesh Match 31

PAK vs BAN ODI World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Kolkata

Tata Motors wins compensation of Rs 766 crore for investment in Singur plant

Stubble burning incidents drop by 56% in Punjab, 40% in Haryana this year: Centre

Virat Kohli to celebrate birthday at this place; Here’s what special planned

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Harrdy Sandhu recalls being harassed by female fan during live event: ‘She licked my…’

PAK vs BAN, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Pakistan Vs Bangladesh Match 31

PAK vs BAN ODI World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Kolkata

8 plants that keep mosquitoes away from home

Nicknames of Indian cricketers

5 essential oils to reduce body odour

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Shah Rukh Khan unveils Jawan trailer on Burj Khalifa with 20000 fans in attendance, see viral photos from grand event

Dharmendra, Sanjay Dutt, Vicky Kaushal, Ajay Devgn, Kajol attend 4th success bash of Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2

Viral photos of the day: Tiger Shroff-Ibrahim Ali Khan play football, Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra give couple goals

Bigg Boss 17: Isha-Abhishek-Samarth's love triangle drama keeps viewers hooked

Dangerous rocket attack between Lebanon and Israel flare-up the night sky amid the Gaza conflict!

PM Benjamin Netanyahu says 'do or die' as Israel rolls out ‘second phase’ of war on Hamas

Harrdy Sandhu recalls being harassed by female fan during live event: ‘She licked my…’

In pics: Sharmila Tagore attends thrilling final match of House of Pataudi Bhopal Pataudi Cup

This Bollywood star gave big hits that earned Rs 3000 crore, once faced molestation; quit acting at 18, was fed up of...

HomeIndia

India

Stubble burning incidents drop by 56% in Punjab, 40% in Haryana this year: Centre

The number of stubble-burning incidents in Punjab and Haryana since September 15 has reduced by around 56 per cent and 40 per cent in comparison to last year.

article-main
Latest News

PTI

Updated: Oct 30, 2023, 07:41 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The number of stubble-burning incidents in Punjab and Haryana since September 15 has reduced by around 56 per cent and 40 per cent, respectively, compared to the corresponding period last year. In the period between September 15 and October 29, the cumulative number of farm fires in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and NCR areas of Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh has reduced from 13,964 in 2022 to 6,391 in 2023, the Centre’s Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) said. There were 11,461 stubble-burning cases in the corresponding period in 2021, it said.

In Punjab, there were 5,254 stubble burning incidents during this 45-day period this year, compared to 12,112 in 2022 and 9,001 in 2021. This represents a reduction of 56.6 per cent and 41.6 per cent, respectively. Haryana reported 1,094 stubble burning cases during this 45-day period this year and it is significantly lower than the 1,813 in 2022 and 2,413 in 2021. This reflects a reduction of 39.7 per cent and 54.7 per cent, respectively.

The Punjab government is aiming to reduce farm fires by 50 per cent this winter season and eliminate stubble burning in six districts — Hoshiarpur, Malerkotla, Pathankot, Rupnagar, SAS Nagar (Mohali) and SBS Nagar. According to the state’s action plan to curb paddy straw burning, about 31 lakh hectares of land in the state is under paddy cultivation. This is expected to generate around 16 million tonnes of paddy straw (non-basmati), which will be managed through in-situ and ex-situ methods.

Haryana estimates that about 14.82 lakh hectares of land in the state is under paddy cultivation. This is expected to generate over 7.3 million tonnes of paddy straw (non-basmati). The state will attempt near elimination of farm fires this year. Along with unfavourable meteorological conditions, paddy straw burning in adjoining states is a major reason behind the alarming spike in air pollution levels in the national capital in October and November.

Farmers set their fields on fire to quickly clear off the crop residue before cultivating wheat and vegetables.

According to the Union Environment Ministry, the maximum share of farm fires in Delhi’s PM2.5 pollution stood at 34 per cent on November 3 last year and 48 per cent on November 7, 2021. The Central government has allocated approximately Rs. 3,333 crore under the Crop Residue Management Scheme to the state governments of Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Delhi.

Read: Mumbai: Maratha quota supporters torch municipal council building, target office, home of 2 MLAs

These funds support the subsidised procurement of machines by individual farmers, custom hiring centres and cooperatives for in-situ management of paddy straw and for baling/raking machines and equipment for ex-situ applications.

The total number of crop residue management (CRM) machines available is 1,17,672 in Punjab, 80,071 in Haryana, and 7,986 in UP-NCR. Additional procurement is underway to acquire 23,000 CRM machines in Punjab, 7,572 in Haryana, and 595 in Uttar Pradesh to augment their availability during the current harvesting season.

While the reduction in paddy stubble burning incidents is evident, the recent days have seen a sudden surge in Punjab. It is expected that harvesting activities will peak in the coming weeks. On October 29 alone, Punjab reported 1,068 stubble burning cases, the CAQM said. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Tejas box office collection day 2: Kangana Ranaut's film shows no growth, collects Rs 1.25 crore

Isha Ambani led Rs 8.4 lakh crore firm launches new affordable fashion brand, aims to take on Tata-backed Zudio, Urbanic

Keshav Maharaj’s ‘Jai Shree Hanuman’ comment after nail-biting win over Pakistan goes viral

IND vs ENG, World Cup 2023: Aakash Chopra's warning on India's Ashwin choice

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Find best deals on top laptops under Rs 30,000

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Shah Rukh Khan unveils Jawan trailer on Burj Khalifa with 20000 fans in attendance, see viral photos from grand event

Dharmendra, Sanjay Dutt, Vicky Kaushal, Ajay Devgn, Kajol attend 4th success bash of Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2

Viral photos of the day: Tiger Shroff-Ibrahim Ali Khan play football, Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra give couple goals

Fukrey 3: New posters starring Richa, Pulkit, Pankaj, Varun and Manjot go viral; makers announce trailer release date

Viral photos of the day: Vijay Varma, Babil Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat look stylish in their outfits

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE