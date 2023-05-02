Stones pelted at Kerala Vande Bharat Express train in Malappuram district, security alerted, probe underway

Vande Bharat Express Train: File Photo

In Kerala's Malappuram district, at the Thirunavaya railway station, stones were thrown at the Kasaragod-Thiruvananthapuram Vande Bharat Express train on Monday. The window panes reportedly suffered minimal damage, according to railway sources.

The Railway Police Force (RPF) opened an investigation into the situation. Following the incident, security was stepped up, according to railway officials. It has been claimed that everyone is safe. A probe was started by the police. But nobody has been detained as of yet.

Kerala | Stones were pelted at Vande Bharat Express train between Tirunavaya and Tirur this evening. No one was injured. The windshield of one coach was damaged. Police have registered a case. We have decided to strengthen train security: Southern Railway pic.twitter.com/zVG9SGj9Q0 May 1, 2023

Attackers damaged the windows in seats 62 and 63 of the C4 coach by throwing stones at them. Police in Malappuram have started an investigation and are scouring the area. According to a PTI report, the railway police would also file a report.

"Stones were pelted at Vande Bharat Express train between Tirunavaya and Tirur this evening. No one was injured. The windshield of one coach was damaged. Police have registered a case. We have decided to strengthen train security," the Southern Railway said.

Southern Railways officials are keeping an eye on the situation and have decided to increase the train's security for the next 15 days.

Notably, on April 25, Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially opened the Kasaragod-Thiruvananthapuram Vande Bharat Express. It travels between Thiruvananthapuram and Kasargod. It covers 11 of the state's districts. It makes stops in Kozhikode, Kottayam, Kasaragod, Thrissur, ShoranurJn, and Ernakulam Town. This is India's 16th Vande Bharat Express train.