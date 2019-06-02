Stepping stone: Young stars pursue passion on social media, bag offers

These people have gone 'viral' on the internet and are followed by thousands across the country.

While there are so many young internet sensations all around the world, Ahmedabad has seen some rise too. These people have gone 'viral' on the internet and are followed by thousands across the country. Also, these Amdavadis have carved out their niche by creating and promoting Gujarati content.



Vishal Parikh, a 19-year-old commerce student, was living a mundane life. He was ill and had to remain absent from school for quite some time. During this period, his friend introduced him to the TikTok app and Parikh started making and posting videos. Parikh was always interested in singing and dancing and this app became an apt medium for him to exercise his talents.

However, his parents were vehemently against it and told him to stop and only focus on his studies. A rather heartwarming incident made his father come around. Parikh's father, who is an advocate in the Gujarat High Court, was walking past a guard in the court premises and saw the latter watch a video made by his son. The guards were talking amongst themselves and praising Vishal. His father, at that moment, realised that his son was appreciated a lot for his acting and humorous or entertaining videos. "My father started to understand my passion and said I could continue. He also asked me to focus on my studies," quipped a smiling Vishal. Currently, the 19-year-old has bagged offers to be cast in Gujarati films. While Parikh is preparing for higher studies after his class 12 examinations, he said he will not leave the platform.



Another internet sensation from the city is an 18-year-old. Aanchal Shah started using the app in September 2018 and in less than a year, she has been able to garner 4.5 lakh followers.

While she is currently a dental college student, she has always wanted to pursue modelling or acting. Shah said she has recently learnt how to market the content she is creating. She said she has received offers from modelling agencies.