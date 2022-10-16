Search icon
SpiceJet passenger posts videos of smoke-filled cabin, claims oxygen masks didn’t deployed

SpiceJet officials said that despite allegations of smoke in the cabin during descent, the Q400 from Goa to Hyderabad landed safely.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 16, 2022, 04:01 PM IST

Image source: Srikanth/Twitter

A SpiceJet flight from Goa to Hyderabad had to make an emergency landing on October 12 when smoke was detected within the cabin. A disturbing video showing the cabin of the Spice jet has just emerged on Twitter, revealing the extensive smoke inside the cabin.

The shared video of the SpiceJet video on has a caption saying,”@flyspicejet risks people’s life, we were choking for 25 mins and even oxygen masks didn’t deploy. Strict action should be taken against such a negligent airline. #spicejet”

If the caption of the shared video is to be believed, no oxygen mask was deployed in the aircraft and passenger inside the flight remained inside the some some without clean air for around 25min. 

Officials from the airline claimed that when the aircraft from Goa to Hyderabad arrived at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at about 11 p.m., all passengers were able to safely exit.

DGCA has launched an investigation into the incident,"The plane landed safely and passengers disembarked through the emergency exit. One passenger sustained minor scratches on the feet while disembarking from the aircraft," according to the DGCA. 

A spokeswoman for SpiceJet stated that despite reports of smoke in the cabin during descent, the Q400 aircraft flying from Goa to Hyderabad made a safe landing, and all passengers were able to board.

Also, READ: Delhi traffic update: Roads to avoid from Oct 18 to 21 due to Interpol meet

In response to SpiceJet's risking the lives of its customers by not deploying oxygen mask, several social media users vented their frustrations on Twitter. One user said,”Apparently this is the second time such a thing happened for this airline. It must be grounded before it puts more lives at risk.”Another user said,”Such a pathetic airline.”

"We were returning to Hyderabad from Goa.. suddenly there was smoke all around inside the plane starting from Nagpur to Hyderabad...It took 20 minutes from there and we all the passengers suffered and blacked out with fear. Luckily we landed alive and safely... But what if something happens and who would be responsible, this happened clearly due to the negligence of the crew and respective department," said passenger Srikanth Mulupala on Twitter.

(Wth inputs from IANS)

