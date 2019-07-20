Headlines

Sonbhadra Killing: Standoff between Priyanka, UP govt ends; she heads to Kashi Vishwanath

Some of the kin of the victims came to the guesthouse to meet Priyanka following which she decided to end her protest.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 20, 2019, 04:01 PM IST

The standoff between Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi and the Uttar Pradesh government ended Saturday, a day after she was detained by the Mirzapur administration when she insisted on visiting Sonbhadra where 10 people were gunned down in a recent incident.

Gandhi spent Friday night at the Chunar guest house, insisting she will not return to Delhi unless she meets the families of the victims.

On Saturday, some of the kin of the victims came to the guesthouse to meet Priyanka. 

"My objective has been served as I have met them. I am still under detention, let's see what the administration says. Congress party will give a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the kin of the person who died in the incident," she said. 

"We got to know that Priyanka didi has come to meet us, but the administration has arrested her and taken her to a place where no one can meet her. So we decided to come and meet her in Chunar," a relative of one of the victims said after the meeting.

The administration, however, denied that she was arrested. "Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was not arrested, she was only stopped from going to Sonbhadra. Even today, she can visit any place except Sonbhadra," Mirzapur DM Anurag Patel said.

The Congress leader had on Friday said that she would not return without meeting the families of those killed in the July 17 incident. 

Later, a Congress leader said she was returning to Varanasi, where she had landed on Friday.

She planned to make a pit stop at Kashi Vishwanath temple and Kaal Bhairav temple in the city. 

The Congress general secretary had earlier met some of those injured in Wednesday's clash at the BHU Trauma Centre in Varanasi.

But she was stopped while she and her supporters were travelling to Sonbhadra by road. 

A TMC delegation, comprising three party MPs who landed in Varanasi on Saturday, were also not allowed to go to Sonbhadra and were stopped at the Lal Bahadur Shastri Airport.

Ten people were killed and 28 injured in the clash between supporters of village head Yagya Dutt and Gond tribals over a piece of land in Sonbhadra's Ghorawal area on Wednesday. Dutt's supporters allegedly opened fire on the tribals.

Twenty-nine people, including Dutt and his brother, were arrested. Prohibitory orders are in force in Ghorawal area in Sonbhadra district and a thorough checking of vehicles is on to monitor the movement of people. 

(With PTI inputs)

