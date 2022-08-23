Search icon
Sonali Phogat death: Know how BJP leader’s husband Sanjay died years ago under ‘mysterious circumstances’

BJP leader and actress Sonali Phogat passed away in Goa on Tuesday, most likely due to a heart attack, as per media reports.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 23, 2022, 01:50 PM IST

Sonali Phogat with her husband Sanjay (Photo - Twitter)

BJP leader and actress Sonali Phogat passed away at the age of 41 today, August 23, in Goa. Though the cause of her death is not yet disclosed by her family and the authorities, media reports suggest that she passes away due to a heart attack.

Sonali Phogat, who was an actress-turned-politician, was a television personality who started her career as an anchor in Hisar, Haryana, and then later went on to join politics by becoming a member of the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP), even contesting the general elections.

Sonali Phogat’s husband’s untimely death

Sonali Phogat, who recently passed away due to a heart attack in Goa, was married to Sanjay Phogat, who was also a BJP leader. Though the exact date and year are not known, it is speculated that Sonali and Sanjay tied the knot sometime in 2006.

After a decade of their marriage and having a daughter together, Sonali Phogat’s husband Sanjay’s body was found near his farmhouse in Hisar, Haryana. Sanjay Phogat was 45 years old at the time, and the cause of death is not yet known. Media and police said that the BJP had died under “mysterious circumstances” in 2016.

Sonali Phogat’s surviving family

The BJP leader, who died a widow, is survived by her daughter Yashodhara Phogat, who is believed to be around 10 years old. She is also survived by her parents and her siblings, who live in a small village in Hisar, Haryana. As per reports, her family is on the way to Goa right now.

Sonali Phogat died at the age of 41 due to a heart attack in Goa, where she had gone with her staff for work purposes. Captain Bhupender, district president of the Hisar BJP said, "Sonali was in Goa. I spoke to her assistant and he said that she died of a heart attack".

Phogat, who was known for her stint on Indian Television and made an appearance on Bigg Boss season 14, had recently put up a post on Instagram and had also changed her display picture.

