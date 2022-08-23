Who was Sonali Phogat, BJP leader and Bigg Boss 14 contestant who died in Goa?

BJP leader Sonali Phogat (File photo)

BJP leader Sonali Phogat has passed away in Goa, reportedly due to a heart attack. Phogat was an actress-turned-politician who contested the 2019 general elections from the Adampur seat in Haryana and lost the polls.

Though the exact cause of death of Sonali Phogat has not been confirmed by her family or the authorities till now, media reports suggest that she died due to a heart attack in Goa.

Who was Sonali Phogat?

Sonali Phogat was an Indian actress-turned-politician who is known for her several stints on Indian television. Phogat was also a known TikTok star and has had a varied career as an actress as well as a politician.

Phogat had started her career as a television personality as an anchor in Hisar Doordarshan and joined the BJP Working Committee while pursuing her TV career. After this, Phogat left her anchoring career and started working in TV serials and specials, starring opposite actors such as Ravi Kishan and Jimmy Shergill.

Sonali Phogat also played a key role in the TV serial called Amma which was aired on Zee TV