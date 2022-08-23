BJP leader Sonali Phogat's last Instagram post before her death

Photo: Instagram

Actress and BJP leader Sonali Phogat passed away after a heart attack on Monday night in Goa at the age of 41. A video that Sonali Phogat shared on her Instagram account may have been recorded before she passed away. She also updated her Twitter profile photo at the same time.

She can be seen in the video performing on the song "Rukh se jara nikab to hata do mere hazoor" by Mohammad Rafi while wearing a pink scarf over her face. She had travelled to Goa with several of her staff member.

The local authorities have not yet confirmed the development. She ran as a BJP candidate in the most recent Assembly election from the Adampur district against Kuldeep Bishnoi, however she was defeated.

After joining the BJP last week, Kuldeep Bishnoi went to meet her at her home.