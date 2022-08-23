Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

BJP leader Sonali Phogat's last Instagram post before her death

A video that Sonali Phogat shared on her Instagram account may have been recorded before she passed away.

Reported By:DNA Web Desk| Edited By: DNA Web Desk |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 23, 2022, 11:50 AM IST

BJP leader Sonali Phogat's last Instagram post before her death
Photo: Instagram

Actress and BJP leader Sonali Phogat passed away after a heart attack on Monday night in Goa at the age of 41. A video that Sonali Phogat shared on her Instagram account may have been recorded before she passed away. She also updated her Twitter profile photo at the same time.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by 

 

She can be seen in the video performing on the song "Rukh se jara nikab to hata do mere hazoor" by Mohammad Rafi while wearing a pink scarf over her face. She had travelled to Goa with several of her staff member.

READ | Who was Sonali Phogat, BJP leader and Bigg Boss 14 contestant who died in Goa?

The local authorities have not yet confirmed the development. She ran as a BJP candidate in the most recent Assembly election from the Adampur district against Kuldeep Bishnoi, however she was defeated.

After joining the BJP last week, Kuldeep Bishnoi went to meet her at her home.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
Shamshera: Know whopping fee Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt charged for film
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CGBSE Class 10, 12 supplementary result 2022 DECLARED at cgbse.nic.in: How to check here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.