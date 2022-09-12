Sidhu Moosewala murder: NIA conducts raids at 50 locations across North India in crackdown on terror gangs

Representational Image

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday conducted raids at around 50 locations in different parts of the National Capital Region (NCR), Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan against suspected terror gangs liked to the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.

The searches were conducted to arrest suspects who are allegedly linked with terror gangs who were involved in Moosewala’s killing. The NIA raids are said to be part of the investigation in two cases registered by Delhi Police Special Cell against Moosewala’s murder accused Lawrence Bishnoi, his associates and rival gang of Davinder Bambiha.

Earlier, with the arrest of the last accused shooter Deepak Mundi along with his two aides from the Indo-Nepal Border in West Bengal on Sunday, the Punjab police arrested the 23rd accused in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case. The police said that the accused were arrested when they were attempting to escape to Nepal.

The other two arrested persons have been identified as Kapil Pandit and Rajinder alias Joker. The operation was carried out jointly by the Punjab Police`s Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) along with Delhi Police and Central agencies.

"As the Punjab Police arrested the sixth and last shooter in the case, the entire conspiracy and modus operandi as also the link-ups of these gangsters were revealed," said the Punjab police.

A team of AGTF led by AIG Gurmeet Chauhan and DSP Bikram Brar brought Mundi and his two aides to Punjab by air on Saturday late at night. "Deepak Mundi, the main assassin, had fired indiscriminately at the Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh aka Sidhu Moosewala who died on May 29th," Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav said addressing a press meeting.

Meanwhile, a total of 35 people are accused in the Moosewala murder case out of which 23 have been arrested and two have been neutralised. The other four are out of the country and six are still absconding.

Delhi Police this month invoked stringent anti-terror law -- Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) -- against several gangsters, including those allegedly involved in the killing of Moosewala.

They included jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, Canada-based fugitive Goldy Brar and Vikram Brar, and also members of their rival gangs -- Davinder Bambiha, Kaushal Chaudhary, Neeraj Bawana, Sunil, alias Tillu Tajpuriya, Dilpreet and Sukhpreet, alias Budha.

NDTV quoted officials saying that gangsters from both India and abroad had come on the radar of the NIA after investigation in some terror cases revealed a nexus between the gangsters and terrorists. Some gangsters, including Bishnoi, have been operating from prisons, they added.