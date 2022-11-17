Shraddha Walkar murder case: Confident of a 'perfect crime', how a drunk Aaftab boasted about Dexter-inspired killing

How Aaftab fell into the police trap and confessed to the crime?

An avid follower of crime shows and now himself being likened to notorious serial killers like Jeffrey Dahmer and Ted Bundy, Aaftab Amin Poonawala -- the 28 year-old fodd blogger who butchered his live-in partner into 35 pieces and avoided suspicion for six months, fell into the trap of Vasai cops, who had him tasiled closely, and let himself divulge during a long drinking session about having killed Shraddha Walkar, reported Times of India.

According to the report, Poonawala was summoned for questioning on October 6 after Shraddha’s father Vikas Walkar lodged a missing complaint with the Vasai Police. The 28-year-old accused remained confident in front of cops when talking about his live-in relationship with with Shraddha.

He told the investigators that Shraddha left the flat in Mehrauli after a tiff on May 22, and admitted his mistake of not having tried to mend things up or check on her. Poonawala even offered to help the cops in tracking Shraddha.

Poonawala felt confident when he was allowed to leave after questioning, according to sources quoted by Times of India. He was under the misconception that he had successfully deceived the police, by offering help to trace his live-in partner who was already ‘dead’.

However, during the second round of questioning, the cops noted some contradictory statements by him, following which they stepped up surveillance without letting Poonawala get anxious about it.

The report further quoted sources saying that Poonawala visited a bar in Vasai, and during a long drinking session, he gave out details of how he murdered his 26-year-old live-in partner. He also spoke about being inspired by the American crime show ‘Dexter’, and how he explored the internet to search for ways to cut the body into pieces and clean the blood.

Earlier this week, Delhi Police claimed that Poonawala had googled method of blood cleaning and read about human anatomy after murdering Shraddha on May 18.

Delhi Police interrogation revealed that Aaftab killed Shraddha on May 18 and later started planning for disposal of the body. He told police that he had read about human anatomy so that it could help him in chopping off the body.

After strangling Shraddha to death on the evening of May 18, Aaftab slept in the same room that night. The next day, he brought a 300-litre fridge and a saw with which he chopped her body into 35 parts. He stored them in the fridge and then kept scattering them in a nearby jungle over a period of 18 days.