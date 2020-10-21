Shocking!! Entire bus stop stolen in Pune, Rs 5000 reward announced for anyone who finds it

Representational image

In what can only be described as a bizarre incident, an entire bus stop was stolen in Pune city in Maharashtra.

If you are still rubbing your eyes after reading it, yes!! that is exactly what happened. A PMPML (Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited) bus stop was stolen a couple of days back, and a reward of Rs 5,000 in cash has been announced for the person who finds it.

A person posted the photograph of the poster announcing the reward for the person who has 'any information about it'. The photograph was posted by a social medi user on the internet.

Reportedly, the poster was issued by a local leader Prashant (Anna) Mhaske.

Lols. Entire bus stop stolen in Pune. pic.twitter.com/B1YywqPJwy October 16, 2020

According to the publication The Bridge Chronicle, the poster, which is in Marathi reads, "The bus stop in front of BT Kavde Devaki Police Station has been stolen. If anyone finds it or has any information about it, please get connected and you will be awarded by Rs 5,000 cash."

The incident left Netizens in hysterics, and people are still wondering how the theft took place.

The Pune-based publication has stated that the locals suspect that thieves may have stolen it to sell parts of the bus stop as scrap.