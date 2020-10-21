Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Shocking!! Entire bus stop stolen in Pune, Rs 5000 reward announced for anyone who finds it

The incident left Netizens in hysterics, and people are still wondering how the theft took place.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 11:31 PM IST

Shocking!! Entire bus stop stolen in Pune, Rs 5000 reward announced for anyone who finds it
Representational image

In what can only be described as a bizarre incident, an entire bus stop was stolen in Pune city in Maharashtra.

If you are still rubbing your eyes after reading it, yes!! that is exactly what happened. A  PMPML (Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited) bus stop was stolen a couple of days back, and a reward of Rs 5,000 in cash has been announced for the person who finds it.

A person posted the photograph of the poster announcing the reward for the person who has 'any information about it'. The photograph was posted by a social medi user on the internet.

Reportedly, the poster was issued by a local leader Prashant (Anna) Mhaske.

According to the publication The Bridge Chronicle, the poster, which is in Marathi reads, "The bus stop in front of BT Kavde Devaki Police Station has been stolen. If anyone finds it or has any information about it, please get connected and you will be awarded by Rs 5,000 cash."

The incident left Netizens in hysterics, and people are still wondering how the theft took place.

The Pune-based publication has stated that the locals suspect that thieves may have stolen it to sell parts of the bus stop as scrap. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Take a look at Captain Cool’s car and bike collection on his 41st birthday
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Disagree with The Beatles song ‘All you need is love’, says Justice DY Chandrachud
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.