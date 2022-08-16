Shivamogga clashes: Stabbing accused shot over allegedly attacking police

Police (File)

A 30-year-old man accused of stabbing another person during the communally charged clashes in Karnataka's Shivamogga district has been shot in the leg when he allegedly attacked the police that went to detain him. The man has been identified as Mohammed Zabi alias Charbi, a resident of Marnami Bailu in this district headquarters town, who is recovering in a hospital.

Charbi is also accused of being involved in the clashes between two communities in the town over putting up banners of Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar and 18th-century Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan on Monday.

The police imposed restrictions on assembly under section 144 of the IPC, after the clashes. Nadeem, Tanveer, Charbi and Abdul Rehman have been accused of attempting to murder a 20-year-old man from another community.

Alok Kumar, ADGP Law and Order, meanwhile, warned trouble mongers that their properties will be seized. He said they had deployed 15 platoons of security forces to maintain calm in the town.

The police said Zabi attacked them on Tuesday morning when they went to detain him. In self-defense, sub-inspector Manjunath S Kuki of Vinoba Nagar police station was shot in his right leg.

Kumar told reporters that the stab victim hails from Rajasthan and was an employee of a garment shop where the clashes broke out. The victim was not involved in the clashes but was stabbed by four people who have been arrested.

"We have arrested four people. We will interrogate them to find out any background and ideological support to them, or their ideological leanings," the officer added.

With inputs from PTI