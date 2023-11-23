Headlines

Setback at Silkyara tunnel drilling to rescue trapped workers put on hold again

This blockbuster was rejected by Akshay, Salman, Anil; distributors refused to buy the film, became turning point of...

This Bollywood song with 30 million views is the world's most watched YouTube video in past 24 hours, features...

Finfluencer PR Sundar Explains NPA Crisis: Loans Worth Thousands of Crores Written Off

'Never criticised Babar..': PCB official defends controversial press release after Pakistan's WC loss to Afghanistan

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Setback at Silkyara tunnel drilling to rescue trapped workers put on hold again

This blockbuster was rejected by Akshay, Salman, Anil; distributors refused to buy the film, became turning point of...

This Bollywood song with 30 million views is the world's most watched YouTube video in past 24 hours, features...

Benefits of green coffee

Diabetes: 6 superfoods to improve insulin resistance

Foods to avoid to control uric acid level

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos of the day: Richa Chadha, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora look stunning in casuals

In pics: Step inside Bigg Boss 17’s ‘aalishaan, shaandaar’ house with new therapy and phone rooms, all-new theme

Viral photo of the Day: Adah Sharma looks mesmerising in yellow saree, Kareena Kapoor goes out with Taimur and Jeh

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Miss Universe 2023: Meet Jane Dipika Garrett, Nepal's first plus sized Miss Universe contestant

This blockbuster was rejected by Akshay, Salman, Anil; distributors refused to buy the film, became turning point of...

This Bollywood song with 30 million views is the world's most watched YouTube video in past 24 hours, features...

Prakash Raj summoned by ED in connection with Rs 100 crore Ponzi scheme

HomeIndia

India

Setback at Silkyara tunnel drilling to rescue trapped workers put on hold again

Sections of steel pipes were being inserted through the rubble of the collapsed portion for the workers, trapped for 11 days, to be brought out.

article-main
Latest News

PTI

Updated: Nov 23, 2023, 09:37 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Drilling through the rubble of the collapsed Silkyara tunnel was put on hold again Thursday after the platform on which the equipment is mounted developed some cracks, in yet another setback to the effort to rescue the 41 workers trapped inside.

The rescue workers will “stabilise” the platform on which the 25-tonne auger machine is mounted before drilling is resumed, officials said.

Sections of steel pipes were being inserted through the rubble of the collapsed portion for the workers, trapped for 11 days, to be brought out.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Same-sex marriage: SC to consider review plea against gay marriage verdict on November 28

This Rs 350 crore pan-India film to release in 38 languages; bigger than Salaar, Dunki, Animal, Pushpa 2, Kalki 2898 AD

Kartik Aaryan ends feud with Karan Johar, set to star in Dharma Productions film, fans say 'we still have Dostana 2 PTSD

Watch: Agastya Nanda cuts birthday cake with rumoured girlfriend Suhana Khan by his side, video goes viral

ICC snatches U-19 World Cup hosting rights from Sri Lanka Cricket, shifts to South Africa

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photos of the day: Richa Chadha, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora look stunning in casuals

In pics: Step inside Bigg Boss 17’s ‘aalishaan, shaandaar’ house with new therapy and phone rooms, all-new theme

Viral photo of the Day: Adah Sharma looks mesmerising in yellow saree, Kareena Kapoor goes out with Taimur and Jeh

In pics: Kangana Ranaut enjoys garba night, interacts with fans in Ahmedabad as she promotes Tejas

In pics: Suhana Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Khushi Kapoor, Sara Tendulkar, Veer Pahariya party with Orry

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE