Set ablaze by rapists, Unnao gang rape survivor airlifted to Delhi

The Uttar Pradesh woman who was ablaze by the people she had accused of raping her earlier this year has been airlifted to Delhi for better treatment.

On Thursday, the rape survivor in Unnao, some 60 kilometres from state capital Lucknow, was set ablaze by the accused who is out on bail.

She has suffered 90% burn injuries and was being treated at a Lucknow hospital. Later in the evening, the government decided to shift her to Delhi on doctors' advice. Her condition was said to be critical.

Reports said the woman will undergo treatment at Safdarjung Hospital.

A green corridor has been created from airport to Safdarjung Hospital to transfer the survivor without any delay with Delhi police deploying over 100 cops to keep the route free from traffic.

Delhi: Woman who was set ablaze in Bihar area of Unnao earlier today brought to Delhi from UP's Lucknow by an air ambulance, to be admitted to Safdarjung Hospital for medical treatment. pic.twitter.com/Qqfc8jRF0g — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2019

The attack on the rape survivor has created a massive outrage in the country with demand for strict punishment to the culprits. The incident resonated in the Parliament, with Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu assuring the House that he has spoken to UP chief secretary on the matter.

The five men who raped her in March this year are suspected to be behind the incident. All of them have been arrested, the police said. Out of them, two are accused of raping her.

According to reports, the culprits took the woman to fields outside the village and doused her in kerosene before setting her on fire. The arrests were made on the basis of the victim's statement. While the key accused surrendered himself to the police after the incident, police raided the homes of others as they fled the spot after setting her ablaze.

In March, the victim had filed an FIR against two men from her paternal village in Unnao, accusing them of raping her.

One of the accused was later arrested by the UP Police but he had got out on bail last week. The other accused was on the run.

Taking cognisance of the incident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the treatment of the victim will be carried out on government expenses and strict action will be taken against the accused.

Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Mukesh Meshram said a fresh Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to investigate the incident. An ASP rank officer to head the SIT, he said.

"All 5 accused have been arrested. The case is being handled under Inspector-General of police (Lucknow range). Strict action will be ensured through fast track investigation and prosecution," Praveen Kumar, IG Law and Order, said in Lucknow.