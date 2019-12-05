'Even Lord Ram cannot ensure 100% crime-free society': UP Minister after rape victim set on fire in Unnao

In a bizarre defence of the government over the rising number of cases, an Uttar Pradesh minister on Thursday said that even Lord Ram cannot ensure a 100% crime-free society.

The remarks by Ranvendra Pratap Singh, the Minister of Food & Civil Supplies in the Yogi Adityanath government, came in the backdrop of a shocking incident in Unnao where a rape survivor was set ablaze by the accused who is out on bail. She has suffered 90% burn injuries and is currently being treated at a Lucknow hospital.

"Jab samaj hai, to samaj mein ye keh dena ke 100% crime nahi hoga, ye surety to mujhe nahi lagta Bhagwan Ram ne bhi de payi ho. Lekin ye surety zaroor hai agar crime hua hai to saza hogi aur vo jail jayega (When there is society, then to say that it will be 100% crime-free, even Lord Ram cannot give that surety. But there is a surety that if a crime has taken place, the criminal will go to jail)," Singh was quoted as saying by ANI.

#WATCH UP Minister,Ranvendra Pratap Singh: Jab samaj hai, to samaj mein ye keh dena ke 100% crime nahi hoga, ye surety to mujhe nahi lagta Bhagwan Ram ne bhi de payi ho. Lekin ye surety zaroor hai agar crime hua hai to saza hogi aur vo jail jayega pic.twitter.com/8U5Fr90ML7 â€” ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 5, 2019

He was speaking on the latest Unnao incident when he made the remarks.

The attack on the rape survivor has created a massive outrage in the country with demand for strict punishment to the culprits. The incident resonated in the Parliament, with Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu assuring the House that he has spoken to UP chief secretary on the matter.

The five men who raped her in March this year are suspected to be behind the incident. All of them have been arrested, the police said. Out of them, two are accused of raping her.

According to reports, the culprits took the woman to fields outside the village and doused her in kerosene before setting her on fire.

The arrests were made on the basis of victim's statement. While the key accused surrendered himself to the police after the incident, police raided the homes of others as they fled the spot after setting her ablaze.

In March, the victim had filed an FIR against two men from her paternal village in Unnao, accusing them of raping her.

One of the accused was later arrested by the UP Police but he had got out on bail last week. The other accused was on the run.

"All 5 accused have been arrested. The case is being handled under Inspector-General of police (Lucknow range). Strict action will be ensured through fast track investigation and prosecution," Praveen Kumar, IG Law and Order, said in Lucknow.