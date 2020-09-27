Headlines

Serum Institute CEO lauds PM Narendra Modi's COVID-19 vaccine vision day after challenging Centre on pandemic response

It is to be noted that the Serum Institute of India is all set to begin phase three trials of the Covishield Vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University at Sassoon General Hospital in Pune.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 27, 2020, 08:41 PM IST

After questioning whether the Centre can procure the required amount to buy and distribute COVID-19 vaccine to everybody in India hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech at the United Nations General Assembly yesterday, the CEO of Serum Institute of India Adar Poonawalla on Sunday applauded the Centre's vision to distribute vaccines to the global community.

"We share and applaud your vision @narendramodi ji, on providing vaccines to the global community. It is a proud moment for India, thank you for your leadership and support. It is clear that all your arrangements for India will take care of all needs for the Indian people,” Poonawalla tweeted.

On Saturday, Poonawala asked whether the Indian government have Rs 80,000 crores over the next year to buy and distribute the COVID-19 vaccine to everybody in India.

"Quick question; will the government of India have 80,000 crores available, over the next one year? Because that's what Ministry of Health needs, to buy and distribute the vaccine to everyone in India. This is the next concerning the challenge we need to tackle," Adar Poonawalla tweeted.

It is to be noted that the Serum Institute of India is all set to begin phase three trials of the Covishield Vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University at Sassoon General Hospital in Pune. 

On September 16, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) allowed the Serum Institute of India (SII) to restart its phase two and three clinical trials for the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

This comes after the pharma major submitted the recommendations of the Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB), UK and DSMB India and requested permission to restart enrolment in the subject clinical trial of the vaccine being developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University.

AstraZeneca had earlier paused the ongoing trial of the coronavirus vaccine (recombinant) as a volunteer had developed an unexplained illness.

It was reported that the clinical trial had been put on hold in the US, UK, Brazil and South Africa. Following this, the country's top drug regulator had on September 11 ordered the SII to suspend any new recruitment in phase 2 and 3 clinical trials for the COVID-19 vaccine till further orders.

