Seema Patra, wife of ex-IAS officer and local BJP leader, arrested by Ranchi Police for torturing maid

Seema Patra

The Ranchi Police have arrested Seema Patra -- a local BJP leader and an ex-IAS officer's wife -- for allegedly confining and torturing her 29-year-old domestic maid. The action came after thousands of Twitter users demanded action against her. The maid Sunita, who is undergoing treatment at a hospital in the city, has accused Patra of breaking her teeth with an iron rod and burning her with hot utensils.

Seema Patra is the wife of former IAS officer Maheshwar Patra. Sunita accused her of starving and thrashing her regularly. She, however, said Patra's son would try to save her from his mother and she is alive because of him. She was rescued by the police on Monday.

The BJP on Tuesday suspended Patra from the party's primary membership for the inhumane treatment she meted out to Sunita.

The National Commission for Women also took cognizance of the media reports and ordered action into the alleged crime, asking the Jharkhand Police to probe the allegation against Patra. NCW chief Rekha Sharma wrote to the Jharkhand Police Chief demanding a report on action taken, in seven days.

Patra was linked to the women's wing of the party. BJP said it had zero tolerance for atrocities against SC and ST communities.

"She was also served a show-cause regarding termination of the primary membership from the party. A committee was formed to inquire into the matter in detail. After the committee submits its report, the strictest action will be taken against them. In BJP, there is no place for such people," said a BJP spokesperson.