Section 144 imposed in several areas of Ranchi amid ongoing protests

Headlines

5 Best earphones you can buy at Amazon Great Indian Festival under Rs 1000!

Ravindra Jadeja: India's 3D player

Ravi Shastri explains why India’s name is written on the World Cup 2023 Trophy

Caste Census: A ray of light instead of shooting in the dark

Apple iPhone 12 available at Rs 16,399 on Flipkart after Rs 25,600 discount, check details

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

5 Best earphones you can buy at Amazon Great Indian Festival under Rs 1000!

Ravindra Jadeja: India's 3D player

Ravi Shastri explains why India’s name is written on the World Cup 2023 Trophy

9 Bollywood stars who have received death threats

Most catches taken by Indian players in ODI World Cups

Bollywood actors who charge crores for performing at private events

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside Mukesh Ambani's uber-luxurious Rs 74 crore Manhattan house

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

Israel thanks India for support amid the ongoing war with the Palestinian militant Hamas

Israel Gaza War: Gaza under 'non-stop' bombardment, Israel launches series of rockets overnight

Data Protection: How social media platforms plan to verify users' age

Dhak Dhak trailer: Ratna, Dia, Fatima, Sanjana bicker and back each other in extraordinary biking journey to Khardung La

Thank You For Coming box office collection day 3: Bhumi Pednekar film holds well, earns Rs 4.22 crore in opening weekend

This singer holds unwanted record of not winning a Filmfare Award for Best Male Singer after receiving six nominations

HomeIndia

India

Section 144 imposed in several areas of Ranchi amid ongoing protests

Heavy security forces have been deployed in the violence-hit areas to bring the situation under control, according to Ranchi district administration.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 11, 2022, 02:44 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A day after violent protests killed two people and injured many in Jharkhand's Ranchi over remarks over Prophet Muhammad, section 144 was imposed in several areas of the capital city on Saturday.

Heavy security forces have been deployed in the violence-hit areas to bring the situation under control, according to the Ranchi district administration. Ranchi district administration also extended internet suspension till tomorrow, June 12.

"Section 144 enforced in 12 police station areas of Ranchi. The situation is under control and is being monitored throughout. Various forces have been deployed. CCTV footage and videos are being scrutinized, necessary actions will be taken. The identification process is going on," said Ranchi district administration.

READ | Rajya Sabha Elections 2022: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut alleges Election Commission 'favoured' BJP

Two people died during the violent protest that erupted in Ranchi after Friday prayers, against the controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad made by suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled leader Naveen Jindal.

"Two people have succumbed to their injuries out of total injured who were brought to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) after the violence in Ranchi," confirmed RIMS authorities.

The protest that erupted after Friday prayers had turned violent following the incidents of stone-pelting and torching of several vehicles and vandalisation was reported. 

Many people sustained injuries in the violent protests yesterday. The district administration acted immediately and imposed a curfew in violence-hit areas of Ranchi thereby bringing the situation under control. All internet services were temporarily suspended in Ranchi till 6 am on Saturday i.e June 11, in wake of protests in the city. 

READ | Delhi: Fire breaks out at hospital in Rohini area, patient dies after losing oxygen support

After various gulf nations expressed outrage against the controversial remarks against the Prophet, the country has been witnessing protests in various states including Punjab, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh.

In Punjab, the protestors have demanded the arrest of sacked leaders, whereas the instances of stone-pelting and sloganeering were witnessed after the Friday prayers in Uttar Pradesh. 

As per the reports, a massive protest broke out at Delhi`s Jama Masjid which was later brought under control after the police removed protestors from the protest site. Notably, a controversy erupted after Nupur Sharma`s remarks against the minorities. Some Gulf countries have also lodged their protest.

However, India on Thursday reiterated that the controversial remarks concerning Prophet Mohammad do not reflect the views of the Government and added that action has been taken by concerned quarters against those who commented.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet India's youngest unicorn founder who built Rs 11556 crore firm after dropping out of US college, his net worth is..

External Affairs Minister asks stranded Indians in Israel to stay safe, contact embassy for assistance

'INDIA bloc real...BJP doesn't take elections...': Here's what Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said

Flop daughter of 70's superstar actress, became star with a hit song in 1996, career got ruined after…

Air India cancels flights to and from Tel Aviv in wake of Hamas attack on Israel

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside Mukesh Ambani's uber-luxurious Rs 74 crore Manhattan house

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu mesmerises in black saree in New York

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE