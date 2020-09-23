'Brazen violation of fundamental rights': SC issues notice on Facebook India VP's plea against Delhi panel's notice

Headlines

From Tata, L&T to Godrej Aerospace: Companies that helped ISRO in Chandrayaan-3 success

Cold vs warm compress: Which is better in case of swelling?

FIFA suspends Spain football federation president Luis Rubiales following 'Kiss' row in Women's World Cup final

Delhi traffic news: Police to hold 'carcade' rehearsal on Sunday, check advisory here

Adah Sharma breaks silence on reports of buying Sushant Singh Rajput's Mumbai flat: 'Jo bhi hai woh...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

From Tata, L&T to Godrej Aerospace: Companies that helped ISRO in Chandrayaan-3 success

Cold vs warm compress: Which is better in case of swelling?

FIFA suspends Spain football federation president Luis Rubiales following 'Kiss' row in Women's World Cup final

Bollywood actresses who are trained Kathak dancers

India's likely batting order for Asia Cup opener vs Pakistan

Favourite vacation spot of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Step inside Jacqueliene Fernandez's new lavish apartment in Bandra with amenities of jacuzzi pool, sprawling lawns, more

Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Badshah, MC Stan, others attend screening of AP Dhillon: First of a Kind

Viral Photos of the Day: Ameesha Patel raises temperature in crop top, Parineeti Chopra flaunts her smile

Exclusive: Ravi Dubey Opens Up About His 'Lakhan Leela Bhargava' Character And 28-Minute Monologue

Chandrayaan-3: 'All Planned Movements Verified' As Pragyan Successfully Traverses 8 Meters On Moon

PM Modi Lauds ISRO Scientists For Historic Chandrayaan-3 Feat, Says Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan

Adah Sharma breaks silence on reports of buying Sushant Singh Rajput's Mumbai flat: 'Jo bhi hai woh...'

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan's online gaming ad sparks protest, Mumbai police deployed outside Mannat

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan’s fans in Ahemdabad go bald, replicate actor’s bandaged look to promote Jawan

HomeIndia

India

'Brazen violation of fundamental rights': SC issues notice on Facebook India VP's plea against Delhi panel's notice

A three-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, issued notice to the respondents asking them to file their counter affidavit within one week and slated the matter for further hearing on October 15.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 23, 2020, 06:15 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued notices on the pleas filed by Facebook, its India Vice President and Managing Director Ajit Mohan and others against the notice issued by the Delhi Legislative Assembly for deposing before it.

A three-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, issued notice to the respondents asking them to file their counter affidavit within one week and slated the matter for further hearing on October 15.

The bench, which also comprised Justice Aniruddha Bose and Justice Krishna Murari recorded that the Committee will not hold a meeting until further orders and directed not to take any coercive step against Facebook and Ajit Mohan till October 15.

It is a serious threat. We have three important points to make. I have the right under Article 19 of the Constitution and in that also, I have the right not to speak. I am an outsider and I am not interfering with your style of work and committee," Senior lawyer Harish Salve, appearing for Facebook said.

"Not interfering with legislative duties. This issue is of political overtones. This is a brazen violation of my fundamental rights. I (his client) am not a public servant, whose statement is required and I am an American company," he added.

Salve sought directions that no coercive actions are taken against the company and others.

Senior advocate Dr Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Delhi Assembly`s Peace and Harmony Committee, said that there are no coercive step intended by the Delhi Assembly against Facebook.

"Facebook is not summoned as an accused. Facebook is not an accused but it has been misused. How can the misuse of Facebook be minimised," Singhvi said adding that the Committee needed suggestions on how to stop the misuse of the social media platform.The petitioners had moved the apex court challenging the two summons issued by the respondent

Facebook India on Tuesday skipped the hearing of a Delhi Assembly committee, reasoning that their representatives had already appeared before a parliamentary panel. In response, the Delhi Assembly hit back by saying that a "final warning" would be delivered to the social networking giant over their no-show.

On Tuesday, the hearing of the Delhi Assembly's "Peace and Harmony" committee was already underway when a written response from Facebook India arrived. The response conveyed the social networking giant's reasoning for not showing up at the hearing, providing that Facebook India executives had already deposed before the committee of MPs at the parliamentary panel earlier this month.

Facebook India also asked the Delhi Assembly committee to withdraw the summons because the parliamentary panel was already looking into the matter.

Not too happy about this, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Raghav Chaddha, who heads the Delhi Assembly committee, said that fresh summons would be issued and if Facebook India still did not comply they "should be forced to appear through coercive actions".

The Delhi Legislative Assembly`s Peace and Harmony Committee had summoned Facebook India Deputy Chairman and Managing Director Ajit Mohan over complaints alleging willful inaction in enforcing rules to curb hate speech. According to the committee, this allegedly disturbed the peace in Delhi.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Viral video: Govt school teacher spreads joy dancing to 'Taal Se Taal' with enthusiastic students, watch

Kareena Kapoor-starrer The Devotion of Suspect X adaptation is officially titled Jaane Jaan, release date out

Dulquer Salmaan reveals why he produced King of Kotha: 'You need to draw people to theatres...'

Meet engineer-turned-CEO who leads Ratan Tata's Rs 1,43,000 crore company

Fixed deposits (FDs) vs. recurring deposits (RDs): Which is the right investment choice for you? Know here

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Step inside Jacqueliene Fernandez's new lavish apartment in Bandra with amenities of jacuzzi pool, sprawling lawns, more

Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Badshah, MC Stan, others attend screening of AP Dhillon: First of a Kind

Viral Photos of the Day: Ameesha Patel raises temperature in crop top, Parineeti Chopra flaunts her smile

AP Dhillon parties with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu, Malaika Arora, Nysa Devgan, Orry, Harnaaz Sandhu, Badshah

From Lalita Pawar to Amitabh Bachchan, these celebrities have made Guinness World Record

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE