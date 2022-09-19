Search icon
S Jaishankar reaches US to take part in UNGA session, counter-terrorism, climate action on agenda

India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador, Ruchira Kamboj, said in a tweet on Sunday that the minister will attend the 77th UNGA session.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 19, 2022, 09:35 AM IST

S Jaishankar (File)

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has reached the United States to take part in the UN General Assembly session beginning this week. Counter-terrorism, peacekeeping, reformed multilateralism, climate action and equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines comprise India's agenda at the session. The minister will engage in 50 official engagements.

India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador, Ruchira Kamboj, said in a tweet on Sunday that the minister will attend the 77th session of the UN General Assembly. She said he will take part in several bilateral, plurilateral and multilateral meetings. 

On the first day, Jaishanakr will meet his counterparts from Albania, Malta, Egypt and Indonesia as well as the President of the 77th UNGA Session Csaba Korosi. He will also take part in the France-India-UAE trilateral meeting.

Narendra Modi's five S principles -- Samman (Respect), Samvad (Dialogue), Sahyog (Cooperation), Shanti (Peace) and Samriddhi (Prosperity) -- will be the guiding principle for the Indian contingent at the UNGA session. 

India will dwell on achievements in women-led development including their participation in leadership, politics, and counter-terrorism. 

"India priorities during 77th UNGA will also be guided by its core foreign policy objectives, including supporting and enhancing overall domestic socio-economic growth and strengthening security in its immediate neighborhood, and leading collective global action, in line with the vision of Modi," a video released by the MEA said.

Jaishankar's US visit from September 18-28 will also include a trip to DC after the UNGA session. While in New York, he will meet with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

With inputs from PTI

