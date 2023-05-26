Rs 75 coin to mark new Parliament inauguration: Know how would it look like and how can you get it?

Photo: Zee Media Bureau (Image for representation)

The Ministry of Finance announced the release of a special Rs 75 coin on May 28 as a way to mark the opening of the new parliament building. The government will issue a small number of coins to commemorate the event. It should be mentioned that special coins have a unique design and are produced to honour a specific occasion, person, or landmark.

How special Rs 75 coin would look like?

The new Rs. 75 coin will include a picture of the newly formed Parliament building and contain the word "Parliament Complex," according to the finance ministry. It will have a 44-mm diameter, 200 lines along its borders, and a circular form. A four-part metal made up of 50% silver, 40% copper, 5% nickel, and 5% zinc will be used to create the 35-gram coin. In order to record the year, 2023 will be engraved beneath the picture of the Parliament building.

The Lion Capital of the Ashoka Pillar and the phrase "Satyamev Jayate" will appear on the back of the coin. In addition, the words "Bharat" and "India" will be inscribed in English and Devanagari script, respectively, on the left and right, respectively.

Under the Lion Capital, the coin will be imprinted with the rupee emblem and the number 75. On the top peripheral, the words "Sansad Sankul" will be written in Devanagari script, while on the bottom periphery, "Parliament Complex" will be written in English.

How can you get a Rs 75 coin?

The ones created to honour special occasions are not released in public circulation, in contrast to currency notes and coins. Commemorative coins with higher denominations that contain rare metals like gold and silver are often created as collectors rather than being made available as legal money. Conversely, less expensive memorial coins often only remain in circulation for a brief period of time.

People who are interested in collecting commemorative coins can obtain them through approved organisations. Collectors frequently prefer commemorative coins, especially those with greater values that are intended for preservation. One must place an order for these unique coins directly from one of the Indian Government Mints within a certain time frame in order to get them.

These collectors' coins can also be purchased at exorbitant rates from coin merchants in addition to mints. Visit the websites of the Kolkata Mint, Mumbai Mint, and Hyderabad Mint to place an order if you want to purchase special coins directly. To acquire the coin, people may even go directly to the mint. The mints often post a list of the coins they have available for purchase, along with their prices, on their notice boards.